ID Lottery

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:

5 Star Draw

06-09-13-15-44

(six, nine, thirteen, fifteen, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.02 million

Mega Millions

04-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(four, thirty, thirty-four, forty-one, sixty-four; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Day

4-5-6

(four, five, six)

Pick 3 Night

6-9-8

(six, nine, eight)

Pick 4 Day

0-7-6-1

(zero, seven, six, one)

Pick 4 Night

8-9-7-4

(eight, nine, seven, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $286 million