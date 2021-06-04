Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Officials: Bald eagles kill 54 sheep at farm in Idaho

MURTAUGH, Idaho (AP) — A farmer in Idaho has said he lost about $7,500 in revenue from 54 lambs killed by nearby bald eagles. The Times-News reported that Rocky Matthews started finding dead lambs in April on his farm near Murtaugh Lake, and initially thought someone was killing the animals with a pellet gun. Matthews later discovered eagles, who have lived on his property for more than 20 years, were attacking his flock. An Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist says eagles strike from above using their talons, which can sever internal arteries and cause animals to bleed out.

Washington vaccination lottery: cash prize, tuition, flights

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a series of giveaways that includes lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems for vaccinated residents. Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” applies to those just starting the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated. Starting next Tuesday, the state Lottery will hold two drawings a week for four weeks, one for adults 18 and older and another for those age 12-17. The lottery cash prize will start out with a weekly prize of $250,000 through the end of June. On July 13, a final $1 million drawing will held.

Drought may mean changes to Oregon fish-stocking, hatcheries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A drought is forcing Oregon to consider major changes to how it stocks fish in bodies of water across the state and to bag limits for fishermen. The drought could also prompt the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to release hatchery-raised fish earlier in the summer so they have enough water to survive. Officials say stream flows are at 25% of normal and migratory fish like salmon and steelhead will be most affected. Oregon Public Broadcasting also reports that fishermen may be required to fish earlier in the day and use barbless hooks so already-stressed fish can be released quickly.

Wyoming smokejumper dies of injuries suffered in New Mexico

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Wyoming smokejumper has died of injuries suffered last month while fighting a wildfire in New Mexico. The U.S. Forest Service says Tim Hart of Cody suffered a hard fall on May 24 while responding to a fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. Hart was flown via air ambulance to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where he died Wednesday evening. Hart was working for the West Yellowstone, Smokejumpers in Montana at the time of his death. He had been a wildland firefighter since 2006, also working in North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho. The cause of his injuries is still under investigation.

Advocates hopeful climate bill can pass Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legisltature this year. House Bill 2021 — a product of negotiations between the state’s largest utilities, environmental justice groups, renewable energy boosters and more — advanced out of one House committee late last month. It must now navigate the state budgeting process before final votes in the House and Senate. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill sets a timetable by which Oregon’s two major power companies, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, must eliminate emissions associated with the electricity they provide.

Judge sides with Montana in mining pollution case

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has sided with Montana environmental regulators who are using a law that provides protection from repeat polluters against an Idaho-based mining company and its chief executive. State District Court Judge Mike Menahan said in a recent ruling that Hecla Mining Company and Chief Executive Officer Phillips Baker Jr. are subject to the state’s “bad actor” law. The law blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean up their old mines from starting new ones. Hecla is proposing two copper and silver mines that would tunnel beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. A Hecla spokesperson says the company will continue to press its case that the law is being misapplied.