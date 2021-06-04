Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON WILDFIRES-CLIMATE CHANGE

Oregon fall firestorms cautionary tale in worsening drought

OTIS, Ore. (AP) — Unprecedented wildfires in Oregon destroyed more than 4,000 homes and raged through more than 1 million acres in a hellish 72 hours last fall. The flames hit places accustomed to fire. They also ravaged a coastal village tucked into temperate rainforest, crept within 30 miles of Portland and scorched the rainy western part of the state, where fire is rarely a threat. Drought in the U.S. West has made Oregon even drier this year, and experts say the state’s recent experience is a taste of the future as climate change makes destructive blazes more likely in the lush Pacific Northwest.

VACCINE INCENTIVES-WASHINGTON

Washington vaccination lottery: cash prize, tuition, flights

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a series of giveaways that includes lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems for vaccinated residents. Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” applies to those just starting the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated. Starting next Tuesday, the state Lottery will hold two drawings a week for four weeks, one for adults 18 and older and another for those age 12-17. The lottery cash prize will start out with a weekly prize of $250,000 through the end of June. On July 13, a final $1 million drawing will held.

OREGON-DROUGHT-HATCHERIES

Drought may mean changes to Oregon fish-stocking, hatcheries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A drought is forcing Oregon to consider major changes to how it stocks fish in bodies of water across the state and to bag limits for fishermen. The drought could also prompt the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to release hatchery-raised fish earlier in the summer so they have enough water to survive. Officials say stream flows are at 25% of normal and migratory fish like salmon and steelhead will be most affected. Oregon Public Broadcasting also reports that fishermen may be required to fish earlier in the day and use barbless hooks so already-stressed fish can be released quickly.

TACOMA-EMERGENCY CALLS

Report: Tacoma could divert many emergeny calls to civilians

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A new report says thousands of emergency calls made in Tacoma, Washington, could be handled by trained civilians rather than sworn police officers. The Report on the Alternative Response Study, created by Matrix Consulting Group, found that 9.4 percent of calls handled by Tacoma patrol officers per year — about 7,829 — could be diverted to a civilian response group. The News Tribune reports the study recommended creating a new civilian community service officer classification within the Tacoma Police Department to respond to certain non-emergency calls in the field. Tacoma is Washington’s third-largest city with a population of about 220,000. The city of Tacoma commissioned the study for $42,000

AP-US-ENDANGERED-WILDFLOWER-LITHIUM-MINE

Federal agency: Nevada flower near mine should be protected

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials say a rare wildflower that grows only in Nevada’s desert where an Australian mining company wants to dig for lithium should be protected under the Endangered Species Act. The Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday it intends to propose listing Tiehm’s buckwheat as a threatened or endangered species. The conclusion that protection is warranted comes in a court-ordered finding on the agency’s overdue review of a petition conservationists filed in October 2019. Environmentalists say the flower is on the brink of extinction and the listing would prevent the mine’s construction halfway between Reno and Las Vegas. Ioneer Ltd. insists the flower can co-exist with the mine.

WILDFIRE-SMOKEJUMPER DEATH

Wyoming smokejumper dies of injuries suffered in New Mexico

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Wyoming smokejumper has died of injuries suffered last month while fighting a wildfire in New Mexico. The U.S. Forest Service says Tim Hart of Cody suffered a hard fall on May 24 while responding to a fire in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. Hart was flown via air ambulance to a hospital in El Paso, Texas where he died Wednesday evening. Hart was working for the West Yellowstone, Smokejumpers in Montana at the time of his death. He had been a wildland firefighter since 2006, also working in North Carolina, Arizona, Oregon, Wyoming, Nevada and Idaho. The cause of his injuries is still under investigation.

MURDER CHARGE-POLICE

Police officer in Washington state heading to murder trial

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A murder trial in the first case brought against an officer since Washington state voters made it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force has been set for Feb. 28. Auburn Officer Jeffrey Nelson was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey on May 31, 2019. The new law removed the requirement that prosecutors show the officer acted with malice. Nelson shot Sarey twice during an arrest for disorderly conduct. Nelson has pleaded not guilty. His previous lawyer has said the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot Sarey.

WASHINGTON JUDGE-RACIST COMMENTS

Judge who made racist comments on hot mic intends to retire

A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire. Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on Youtube. He referred to Peterson as “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.” Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date.