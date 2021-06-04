Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POLICE CHASE-SHOOTING

Fleeing driver shot by police on I-5 overpass in Washington

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a driver of a car fleeing from authorities at more than 100 mph stopped on an Interstate 5 overpass in southwestern Washington and was shot by police. KOIN reports that after being shot on the overpass in La Center Thursday night, the driver barricaded himself in the car and refused to get out. But, authorities said, he later complied and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition. The incident began around 7:15 p.m. when WSP troopers spotted a speeding car near milepost 39 that fit the description of a car that fled from a traffic stop by Kelso police.

OIL SPILL-NAVY

Navy destroyer causes oil spill in Port Townsend Bay

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) — A Navy destroyer caused an oil spill in Port Townsend Bay. Emergency crews have begun a containment and cleanup effort. The USS Gridley was leaving the pier at Naval Magazine Indian Island on Thursday morning when the oil spill occurred around 10:30 a.m. Naval officials said 20 gallons were spilled. Crews were using a 200-foot oil spill containment boom to form a perimeter and limit environmental damage. About 10 gallons have been contained. The Navy notified the Coast Guard and the state’s Department of Ecology. Naval officials are investigating the cause of the spill.

GIANT HORNETS-TRAPS

Transportation crews to set Asian giant hornet traps

SEATTLE (AP) — Transportation and agriculture crews plan to set traps in July along state highways to catch Asian giant hornets. The Department of Transportation says it will partner with other agencies to set at least 1,200 traps across Washington. They’ll focus on the northwest part of the state starting July 3. The hornets were found in Blaine near the U.S.-Canadian border in 2019. They’re a threat to honeybees and native hornet species. The traps will be placed at least 6 feet high on trees near edges of forests. Crews will check the traps weekly during other normal maintenance and preservation work.

VACCINE INCENTIVES-WASHINGTON

Washington vaccination lottery: cash prize, tuition, flights

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a series of giveaways that includes lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems for vaccinated residents. Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” applies to those just starting the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated. Starting next Tuesday, the state Lottery will hold two drawings a week for four weeks, one for adults 18 and older and another for those age 12-17. The lottery cash prize will start out with a weekly prize of $250,000 through the end of June. On July 13, a final $1 million drawing will held.

BC-US-BIDEN-COAL-MORATORIUM

Judge: US can’t delay challenge to public land coal sales

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge has rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to delay a lawsuit from several states and environmental groups that would end sales for coal mining leases on federal lands. The coal program was temporarily shut down under President Barack Obama because of concerns about climate change. It was revived by the Trump administration, but there have been few sales in the years since because the use of coal has plummeted as utilities turn to cleaner-burning fuels. Environmentalists want to shut down the program permanently. A federal judge issued an order late Thursday denying the Biden administration’s attempt to delay the case for another three months.

OREGON-DROUGHT-HATCHERIES

Drought may mean changes to Oregon fish-stocking, hatcheries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A drought is forcing Oregon to consider major changes to how it stocks fish in bodies of water across the state and to bag limits for fishermen. The drought could also prompt the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to release hatchery-raised fish earlier in the summer so they have enough water to survive. Officials say stream flows are at 25% of normal and migratory fish like salmon and steelhead will be most affected. Oregon Public Broadcasting also reports that fishermen may be required to fish earlier in the day and use barbless hooks so already-stressed fish can be released quickly.

PRISON DEATH-NEGLIGENCE-SETTLEMENT

Washington state to pay $3.25M in death of prisoner

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Department of Corrections has agreed to pay $3.25 million to the family of a man who died at Monroe Correctional Complex after not receiving adequate medical care. The Seattle Times reported Wednesday that a lawsuit said 57-year-old John Kleutsch died of an abdominal wound that staff failed to properly treat. The settlement was filed Tuesday. The lawsuit from Kleutsch’s wife says he was recovering from outpatient cancer surgery and died on Aug. 28, 2018. He was serving a sentence for child molestation. The prison medical director was fired in 2019. As a result of the complaint, the Washington Medical Commission indefinitely suspended the former prison medical director’s license.

TACOMA-EMERGENCY CALLS

Report: Tacoma could divert many emergeny calls to civilians

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A new report says thousands of emergency calls made in Tacoma, Washington, could be handled by trained civilians rather than sworn police officers. The Report on the Alternative Response Study, created by Matrix Consulting Group, found that 9.4 percent of calls handled by Tacoma patrol officers per year — about 7,829 — could be diverted to a civilian response group. The News Tribune reports the study recommended creating a new civilian community service officer classification within the Tacoma Police Department to respond to certain non-emergency calls in the field. Tacoma is Washington’s third-largest city with a population of about 220,000. The city of Tacoma commissioned the study for $42,000

MURDER CHARGE-POLICE

Police officer in Washington state heading to murder trial

KENT, Wash. (AP) — A murder trial in the first case brought against an officer since Washington state voters made it easier to prosecute police for using deadly force has been set for Feb. 28. Auburn Officer Jeffrey Nelson was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the shooting death of 26-year-old Jesse Sarey on May 31, 2019. The new law removed the requirement that prosecutors show the officer acted with malice. Nelson shot Sarey twice during an arrest for disorderly conduct. Nelson has pleaded not guilty. His previous lawyer has said the officer was acting in self-defense when he shot Sarey.

STEEL BEAM-FATAL

Construction worker on SR-520 project dies in site accident

SEATTLE (AP) — A construction worker at the State Route 520 Montlake Project was killed when he was struck in the chest by an 11,000 pound steel beam. He was pinned between the pillar and a flatbed trailer that was carrying it. The 45-year-old victim died while being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were able to free the man from between the beam and the flatbed and began CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene. The worker was part of the crew assigned to the $455 million project to reconstruct SR-520.