Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. By Sara Cline. SENT: 490 words.

OREGON PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES VACCINE

PORTLAND, Ore. — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students, as well as faculty and staff. SENT: 240 words.

SPORTS

BKN NUGGETS ADVANCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — With several key injuries, the Denver Nuggets tuned out the skeptics heading into the playoffs. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 580 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

EUGENE POLICE FORCE POLICY: Eugene police will report display of force.

POLICE CHASE SHOOTING: Fleeing driver shot by police on I-5 overpass in Washington

RENO KILLING OREGON MEN CONVICTED: Oregon men convicted in Nevada homicide, attempted robbery

PACIFIC COAST EARTHQUAKES: No tsunami threat from 5.9 earthquakes off Pacific Coast

