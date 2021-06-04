AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jun. 04.

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 04 10:00 AM Seattle and King County, Zero Youth Detention launch the Regional Peacekeepers Collective – King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective host two community events to increase awareness of the program and provide community-based solutions to help stop gun violence. At each event RPKC Partners and Zero Youth Detention staff host a media press conference and provide 100 residents with a lock box and information to safely store firearms; Skyway Community Lock Box Giveaway with speakers including King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay and Zero Youth Detention Director Derrick Wheeler-Smith, Grocery Outlet Parking Lot, 11656 68th Avenue S., Seattle (10:00 AM PDT); Kent Community Lock Box Giveaway with speakers including City of Kent Mayor Dana Ralph and King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, City Hall Courtyard, 220 4th Ave S., Kent (2:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: King County, WA, PHPIO@kingcounty.gov

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 04 10:30 AM Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell discusses encampments near Broadview-Thomson K-8 Elementary – Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell holds a press conference near Broadview-Thomson K-8 Elementary School to call out the City of Seattle’s ‘lack of response and hands-off approach to encampments near the school’

Location: 13035 Linden Ave N, 13035 Linden Ave. N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.bruceforseattle.com/, https://twitter.com/bruceforseattle

Contacts: Christian Sinderman, 1 206 683 8380

Friday, Jun. 04 11:30 AM Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lewis Street Overpass in Downtown Pasco

Location: Lewis St. and 1st Ave., Downtown Pasco, WA

Weblinks: https://www.pasco-wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/Pasco_WA

Contacts: Jon Funfar, City of Pasco, FUNFARJ@pasco-wa.gov, 1 509 545 3485

