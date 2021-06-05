Cobb scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (29-30, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (26-31, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-3, 3.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -136, Mariners +118; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will meet on Saturday.

The Angels are 13-16 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the league. Mike Trout leads the team with an average of .333.

The Mariners are 14-11 against the rest of their division. The Seattle offense has compiled a .207 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Mitch Haniger leads the team with an average of .262.

The Angels won the last meeting 3-2. Shohei Ohtani secured his second victory and Justin Upton went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Hector Santiago registered his first loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs and is slugging .562.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mariners: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.