Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining. But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students. The final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that all the schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions. Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated.

MURTAUGH, Idaho (AP) — A farmer in Idaho has said he lost about $7,500 in revenue from 54 lambs killed by nearby bald eagles. The Times-News reported that Rocky Matthews started finding dead lambs in April on his farm near Murtaugh Lake, and initially thought someone was killing the animals with a pellet gun. Matthews later discovered eagles, who have lived on his property for more than 20 years, were attacking his flock. An Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional wildlife biologist says eagles strike from above using their talons, which can sever internal arteries and cause animals to bleed out.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a series of giveaways that includes lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems for vaccinated residents. Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” applies to those just starting the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated. Starting next Tuesday, the state Lottery will hold two drawings a week for four weeks, one for adults 18 and older and another for those age 12-17. The lottery cash prize will start out with a weekly prize of $250,000 through the end of June. On July 13, a final $1 million drawing will held.