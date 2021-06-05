Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker charged with misconduct and criminal trespass after he let far-right rioters into the state Capitol appears to have told people in a video days beforehand that he would let them into the building if they texted him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a video posted on YouTube appears to show Republican Rep. Mike Nearman coaching constituents on how to text him so they could get into the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special legislative session. On Dec. 21, Nearman was seen on security cameras letting protesters into the Capitol. Nearman hasn’t entered pleas to the charges and has a court hearing later this month. Nearman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has unanimously decided that an Oregon state representative who sent inappropriate texts to a fellow lawmaker must attend coaching and training. The committee on Tuesday had decided that Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, in April. The committee also found Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors. The four-member committee on Friday met virtually to decide what “remedy” to impose.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students. The final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that all the schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions. Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining. But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.