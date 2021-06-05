Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a toddler left home alone in Yakima was critically injured in a fire. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports police and firefighters responded to the blaze in a duplex at about 4:50 a.m. Friday. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says once firefighters knocked down the flames, they went inside and found a toddler zipped into a crib with no way to escape. Seely says firefighters performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived. Seely says the boy was taken to a local hospital and stabilized before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former Hanford contractor has agreed to pay about $3 million to settle allegations of fraud in reports to the federal government on its small business subcontracts. The Tri-City Herald reports CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. was eligible for incentive pay for awarding subcontracts to small businesses that the Small Business Administration designated as being in Historically Underutilized Business Zones. The investigation into CH2M’s subcontracting came after a 2014 lawsuit filed by a Richland business now called Apogee Logistics, and owner Salina Savage. Jacobs Engineering, which purchased CH2M, declined to comment. The settlement agreement signed Thursday says it has not admitted liability. CH2M also is required to pay Savage and her company’s legal costs.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining. But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students. The final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that all the schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions. Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated.