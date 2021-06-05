Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts are parting ways after nine seasons. A second straight first-round playoff exit has made it clear that the Trail Blazers need more than just the heroics of Damian Lillard. It’s now certain the Blazers will look different next season. Even Lillard fueled speculation about his own future in Portland following the elimination loss to the Denver Nuggets. Portland finished the regular season 42-30 and earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference. But the Blazers got eliminated in six games by third-seeded Denver.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani pitched six innings of four-hit ball with a season high-tying 10 strikeouts, and José Rojas hit the go-ahead homer in the Los Angeles Angels’ 3-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Justin Upton hit a two-run homer for the Angels, and closer Raisel Iglesias escaped a bases-loaded, nobody-out jam in the eighth inning before finishing off the second win of the season for Ohtani, the Halos’ two-way star. J.P. Crawford hit a leadoff homer and drove in both runs for the Mariners, who lost to the Angels for only the second time in five meetings this season.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Punter Michael Dickson has signed a four-year extension with the Seattle Seahawks. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press the deal is worth up to $14.5 million. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the financial details. Dickson is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fifth-round by the Seahawks in 2018. He’s been one of the elite punters in the league since his arrival. Dickson was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection as a rookie.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Jewell Loyd made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to give the Seattle Storm a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Wings on Friday night. Seattle’s Stephanie Talbot inbounded from the sideline with 0.8 seconds left and Loyd scored on the catch-and-shoot. Loyd scored 25 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had seven assists for the Storm. Breanna Stewart added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Talbot scored 21 points. Seattle improved to 7-1. Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.