ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
01-04-11-19-43
(one, four, eleven, nineteen, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000Lotto America
13-16-19-39-44, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-nine, forty-four; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.85 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $56 millionPick 3 Day
5-9-9
(five, nine, nine)Pick 3 Night
7-5-3
(seven, five, three)Pick 4 Day
9-1-3-1
(nine, one, three, one)Pick 4 Night
5-1-9-2
(five, one, nine, two)Powerball
44-52-54-64-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $286 millionWeekly Grand
04-21-24-26-27
(four, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Comments