Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Video: Lawmaker coached residents to breach state Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker charged with misconduct and criminal trespass after he let far-right rioters into the state Capitol appears to have told people in a video days beforehand that he would let them into the building if they texted him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a video posted on YouTube appears to show Republican Rep. Mike Nearman coaching constituents on how to text him so they could get into the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special legislative session. On Dec. 21, Nearman was seen on security cameras letting protesters into the Capitol. Nearman hasn’t entered pleas to the charges and has a court hearing later this month. Nearman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Panel: OR lawmaker accused of harassment must get training

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has unanimously decided that an Oregon state representative who sent inappropriate texts to a fellow lawmaker must attend coaching and training. The committee on Tuesday had decided that Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, in April. The committee also found Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors. The four-member committee on Friday met virtually to decide what “remedy” to impose.

All Oregon’s public universities will require COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students. The final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that all the schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions. Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated.

Oregon closing in on vaccination goal and reopening economy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining. But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.

Eugene police will report display of force

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Eugene Police Department will add “displays of force” to the list of actions officers must report. Any time an officer points a Taser, non-lethal impact weapon or firearm at someone but does not use it, the incident will still be reported. The police force already must report use-of-force incidents, such as when an officer fires a service weapon or Taser at someone. Police Chief Chris Skinner tells the Register Guard that displays of force can be just as impactful as actual use of force and the incidents should be examined for any racial disparities in the same way.

Fleeing driver shot by police on I-5 overpass in Washington

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a driver of a car fleeing from authorities at more than 100 mph stopped on an Interstate 5 overpass in southwestern Washington and was shot by police. KOIN reports that after being shot on the overpass in La Center Thursday night, the driver barricaded himself in the car and refused to get out. But, authorities said, he later complied and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition. The incident began around 7:15 p.m. when WSP troopers spotted a speeding car near milepost 39 that fit the description of a car that fled from a traffic stop by Kelso police.

Oregon fall firestorms cautionary tale in worsening drought

OTIS, Ore. (AP) — Unprecedented wildfires in Oregon destroyed more than 4,000 homes and raged through more than 1 million acres in a hellish 72 hours last fall. The flames hit places accustomed to fire. They also ravaged a coastal village tucked into temperate rainforest, crept within 30 miles of Portland and scorched the rainy western part of the state, where fire is rarely a threat. Drought in the U.S. West has made Oregon even drier this year, and experts say the state’s recent experience is a taste of the future as climate change makes destructive blazes more likely in the lush Pacific Northwest.

No tsunami threat from 5.9 earthquakes off Pacific Coast

GOLD BEACH, Ore. (AP) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck off the coast of Oregon early Friday, and the aftershocks included another 5.9 quake. But the U.S. Geological Survey says there’s no threat of a tsunami or damage to the coast. The first 5.9 earthquake struck at 12:52 a.m. Pacific time 98 miles west of Gold Beach, Oregon, at a depth of 5.6 miles. The next struck at 1:17 a.m., slightly deeper and closer. But both quakes and more aftershocks through the night were far enough from land that they were hardly felt.