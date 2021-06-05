Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TODDLER FIRE RESCUE

Police: Toddler left home alone hurt in fire, hospitalized

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Police say a toddler left home alone in Yakima was critically injured in a fire. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports police and firefighters responded to the blaze in a duplex at about 4:50 a.m. Friday. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says once firefighters knocked down the flames, they went inside and found a toddler zipped into a crib with no way to escape. Seely says firefighters performed CPR on the boy until paramedics arrived. Seely says the boy was taken to a local hospital and stabilized before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HANFORD CONTRACTOR FRAUD SETTLEMENT

Ex-Hanford contractor to pay $3M to settle fraud allegations

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former Hanford contractor has agreed to pay about $3 million to settle allegations of fraud in reports to the federal government on its small business subcontracts. The Tri-City Herald reports CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. was eligible for incentive pay for awarding subcontracts to small businesses that the Small Business Administration designated as being in Historically Underutilized Business Zones. The investigation into CH2M’s subcontracting came after a 2014 lawsuit filed by a Richland business now called Apogee Logistics, and owner Salina Savage. Jacobs Engineering, which purchased CH2M, declined to comment. The settlement agreement signed Thursday says it has not admitted liability. CH2M also is required to pay Savage and her company’s legal costs.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon closing in on vaccination goal and reopening economy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining. But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.

OREGON PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES-VACCINE

All Oregon’s public universities will require COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All of Oregon’s publicly funded universities will now require the COVID-19 vaccination for returning students. The final two universities to announce the decision were the Oregon Institute of Technology and Eastern Oregon University. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that all the schools will have a process for students to get legal exemptions. Students who attend class fully online and who don’t engage in any on-campus activities will not be required to be vaccinated.

POLICE CHASE-SHOOTING

Fleeing driver shot by police on I-5 overpass in Washington

LA CENTER, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a driver of a car fleeing from authorities at more than 100 mph stopped on an Interstate 5 overpass in southwestern Washington and was shot by police. KOIN reports that after being shot on the overpass in La Center Thursday night, the driver barricaded himself in the car and refused to get out. But, authorities said, he later complied and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was listed in serious but stable condition. The incident began around 7:15 p.m. when WSP troopers spotted a speeding car near milepost 39 that fit the description of a car that fled from a traffic stop by Kelso police.

OIL SPILL-NAVY

Navy destroyer causes oil spill in Port Townsend Bay

PORT HADLOCK, Wash. (AP) — A Navy destroyer caused an oil spill in Port Townsend Bay. Emergency crews have begun a containment and cleanup effort. The USS Gridley was leaving the pier at Naval Magazine Indian Island on Thursday morning when the oil spill occurred around 10:30 a.m. Naval officials said 20 gallons were spilled. Crews were using a 200-foot oil spill containment boom to form a perimeter and limit environmental damage. About 10 gallons have been contained. The Navy notified the Coast Guard and the state’s Department of Ecology. Naval officials are investigating the cause of the spill.

GIANT HORNETS-TRAPS

Transportation crews to set Asian giant hornet traps

SEATTLE (AP) — Transportation and agriculture crews plan to set traps in July along state highways to catch Asian giant hornets. The Department of Transportation says it will partner with other agencies to set at least 1,200 traps across Washington. They’ll focus on the northwest part of the state starting July 3. The hornets were found in Blaine near the U.S.-Canadian border in 2019. They’re a threat to honeybees and native hornet species. The traps will be placed at least 6 feet high on trees near edges of forests. Crews will check the traps weekly during other normal maintenance and preservation work.

VACCINE INCENTIVES-WASHINGTON

Washington vaccination lottery: cash prize, tuition, flights

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a series of giveaways that includes lottery prizes totaling $2 million, college tuition assistance, airline tickets and game systems for vaccinated residents. Washington is the latest state to offer prizes to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The program, called “Shot of a Lifetime,” applies to those just starting the vaccination process this month as well as residents who are already vaccinated. Starting next Tuesday, the state Lottery will hold two drawings a week for four weeks, one for adults 18 and older and another for those age 12-17. The lottery cash prize will start out with a weekly prize of $250,000 through the end of June. On July 13, a final $1 million drawing will held.

BC-US-BIDEN-COAL-MORATORIUM

Judge: US can’t delay challenge to public land coal sales

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge has rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to delay a lawsuit from several states and environmental groups that would end sales for coal mining leases on federal lands. The coal program was temporarily shut down under President Barack Obama because of concerns about climate change. It was revived by the Trump administration, but there have been few sales in the years since because the use of coal has plummeted as utilities turn to cleaner-burning fuels. Environmentalists want to shut down the program permanently. A federal judge issued an order late Thursday denying the Biden administration’s attempt to delay the case for another three months.

AP-US-ROYAL-CARIBBEAN-CRUISES

Royal Caribbean sets 2021 cruises in Florida, Texas, Alaska

MIAMI (AP) — Royal Caribbean is announcing a U.S. summer schedule for eight of its cruise ships. The cruise line said Friday that the ships will sail in July and August from Florida, Texas and Washington state. It also announced a handful of trips in Europe. Royal Caribbean said all crew members will be vaccinated against COVID-19. For cruises to Alaska, passengers 16 and older will need vaccinations, with the age limit dropping to 12 on Aug. 1. For other U.S. cruises, Royal Caribbean is recommending that passengers get vaccinated. If they don’t, they’ll need to show a negative test for the coronavirus.