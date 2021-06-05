OR Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lucky Lines

04-07-09-16-19-24-25-29

(four, seven, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $52,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

Megabucks

12-18-33-40-41-45

(twelve, eighteen, thirty-three, forty, forty-one, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $3.6 million

Pick 4 10PM

3-4-4-2

(three, four, four, two)

Pick 4 1PM

5-5-3-6

(five, five, three, six)

Pick 4 4PM

4-8-3-7

(four, eight, three, seven)

Pick 4 7PM

2-0-1-7

(two, zero, one, seven)

Powerball

44-52-54-64-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $286 million

Win for Life

11-23-53-65

(eleven, twenty-three, fifty-three, sixty-five)