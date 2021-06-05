Skip to Content
Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bainbridge 79, Olympic 31

Bear Creek School 43, Overlake School 38

Blanchet 77, Franklin 44

Burlington-Edison 73, Nooksack Valley 39

Central Kitsap 70, Bremerton 69

Central Valley 81, Cheney 37

Chelan 71, Omak 50

Clover Park 61, Enumclaw 59

Eastside Catholic 58, Nathan Hale 47

Edmonds-Woodway 57, Meadowdale 41

Ellensburg 71, East Valley (Yakima) 39

Emerald Ridge 60, Bethel 44

Fort Vancouver 59, Columbia River 38

Freeman 67, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 53

Graham-Kapowsin 60, Puyallup 58

Hudson’s Bay 59, Woodland 58

Kamiakin 85, Pasco 31

Kentlake 68, Bonney Lake 49

King’s 61, University Prep 23

King’s Way Christian School 64, Elma 33

Kittitas 75, River View 37

Klahowya 91, Chimacum 48

La Conner 56, Friday Harbor 52

Lake Stevens 66, Everett 54

Lynden Christian 88, Ferndale 47

Mark Morris 83, Hockinson 41

Mead 63, Lewis and Clark 46

Mount Vernon Christian 56, Concrete 9

Mt. Spokane 52, Gonzaga Prep 48

North Central 50, West Valley (Spokane) 44

North Kitsap 91, Kingston 47

Olympia 77, Rogers (Puyallup) 52

Othello 57, East Valley (Spokane) 45

Peninsula 78, South Kitsap 51

Port Angeles 55, Sequim 35

Richland 80, Hermiston, Ore. 34

Riverside 56, Medical Lake 46

Seattle Academy 79, Northwest School 35

Sehome 58, Bellingham 47

Selah 91, Prosser 78

Spanaway Lake 78, Life Christian Academy 62

Sumner 56, Gig Harbor 49

Toppenish 83, White Swan 62

Tulalip Heritage 58, Grace Academy 48

University 73, Ferris 70

Walla Walla 84, Southridge 43

Washougal 60, Ridgefield 55

Wellpinit 64, St. George’s 61

White River 72, Franklin Pierce 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blanchet 73, Franklin 61

Central Valley 64, Cheney 49

Chelan 71, Omak 50

Chiawana 61, Kennewick 53

East Valley (Spokane) 56, Othello 51

Freeman 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37

La Conner 67, Friday Harbor 6

Lake Stevens 65, Lynnwood 64

Lynden 53, Burlington-Edison 50

Montesano 44, King’s Way Christian School 33

Mount Vernon Christian 81, Concrete 26

Mt. Spokane 54, Gonzaga Prep 51

Olympia 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 29

Pasco 44, Kamiakin 43

Peninsula 63, South Kitsap 44

Port Angeles 77, North Mason 10

Prosser 52, Selah 32

Puyallup 53, Graham-Kapowsin 35

Richland 58, Hermiston, Ore. 48

Southridge 42, Walla Walla 29

Spanaway Lake 67, Stadium 29

St. George’s 41, Wellpinit 37

Sumner 64, Gig Harbor 47

Toppenish 79, White Swan 43

Tulalip Heritage 53, Grace Academy 36

University 49, Ferris 47

University Prep 32, Bear Creek School 30

West Valley (Spokane) 62, North Central 27

White River 72, Franklin Pierce 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mount Vernon vs. Ferndale, ccd.

Sehome vs. Anacortes, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

