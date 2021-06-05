Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainbridge 79, Olympic 31
Bear Creek School 43, Overlake School 38
Blanchet 77, Franklin 44
Burlington-Edison 73, Nooksack Valley 39
Central Kitsap 70, Bremerton 69
Central Valley 81, Cheney 37
Chelan 71, Omak 50
Clover Park 61, Enumclaw 59
Eastside Catholic 58, Nathan Hale 47
Edmonds-Woodway 57, Meadowdale 41
Ellensburg 71, East Valley (Yakima) 39
Emerald Ridge 60, Bethel 44
Fort Vancouver 59, Columbia River 38
Freeman 67, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 53
Graham-Kapowsin 60, Puyallup 58
Hudson’s Bay 59, Woodland 58
Kamiakin 85, Pasco 31
Kentlake 68, Bonney Lake 49
King’s 61, University Prep 23
King’s Way Christian School 64, Elma 33
Kittitas 75, River View 37
Klahowya 91, Chimacum 48
La Conner 56, Friday Harbor 52
Lake Stevens 66, Everett 54
Lynden Christian 88, Ferndale 47
Mark Morris 83, Hockinson 41
Mead 63, Lewis and Clark 46
Mount Vernon Christian 56, Concrete 9
Mt. Spokane 52, Gonzaga Prep 48
North Central 50, West Valley (Spokane) 44
North Kitsap 91, Kingston 47
Olympia 77, Rogers (Puyallup) 52
Othello 57, East Valley (Spokane) 45
Peninsula 78, South Kitsap 51
Port Angeles 55, Sequim 35
Richland 80, Hermiston, Ore. 34
Riverside 56, Medical Lake 46
Seattle Academy 79, Northwest School 35
Sehome 58, Bellingham 47
Selah 91, Prosser 78
Spanaway Lake 78, Life Christian Academy 62
Sumner 56, Gig Harbor 49
Toppenish 83, White Swan 62
Tulalip Heritage 58, Grace Academy 48
University 73, Ferris 70
Walla Walla 84, Southridge 43
Washougal 60, Ridgefield 55
Wellpinit 64, St. George’s 61
White River 72, Franklin Pierce 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blanchet 73, Franklin 61
Central Valley 64, Cheney 49
Chelan 71, Omak 50
Chiawana 61, Kennewick 53
East Valley (Spokane) 56, Othello 51
Freeman 59, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 37
La Conner 67, Friday Harbor 6
Lake Stevens 65, Lynnwood 64
Lynden 53, Burlington-Edison 50
Montesano 44, King’s Way Christian School 33
Mount Vernon Christian 81, Concrete 26
Mt. Spokane 54, Gonzaga Prep 51
Olympia 49, Rogers (Puyallup) 29
Pasco 44, Kamiakin 43
Peninsula 63, South Kitsap 44
Port Angeles 77, North Mason 10
Prosser 52, Selah 32
Puyallup 53, Graham-Kapowsin 35
Richland 58, Hermiston, Ore. 48
Southridge 42, Walla Walla 29
Spanaway Lake 67, Stadium 29
St. George’s 41, Wellpinit 37
Sumner 64, Gig Harbor 47
Toppenish 79, White Swan 43
Tulalip Heritage 53, Grace Academy 36
University 49, Ferris 47
University Prep 32, Bear Creek School 30
West Valley (Spokane) 62, North Central 27
White River 72, Franklin Pierce 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mount Vernon vs. Ferndale, ccd.
Sehome vs. Anacortes, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments