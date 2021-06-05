Skip to Content
Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 42, Coquille 36

Banks 67, Tillamook 46

Barlow 67, Reynolds 53

Cascade 60, Yamhill-Carlton 57, OT

Clackamas 64, Gresham 43

Crook County 82, Bend 72

David Douglas 46, Sandy 39

Echo 67, Enterprise 50

Eddyville 53, Alsea 46

Gladstone 59, Corbett 56

Harrisburg 48, La Pine 33

Jefferson PDX 53, Central Catholic 46

Junction City 51, Elmira 24

Liberty 66, Lakeridge 31

Mannahouse Christian 51, Faith Bible 45

Marist 51, Siuslaw 36

Mohawk 65, Crow 6

Oregon Episcopal 34, Riverdale 30

Phoenix 76, North Valley 45

Richland, Wash. 80, Hermiston 34

Seaside 46, Warrenton 35

Siletz Valley Early College 36, Mapleton 21

Sisters 57, Stayton 53, OT

South Salem 56, Central 53

Toledo 66, Gold Beach 34

Western Christian High School 64, Santiam 52

Wilsonville 52, Hillsboro 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Centennial vs. Central Catholic, ccd.

Crater vs. Grants Pass, ccd.

Oakridge vs. Jefferson, ccd.

St. Helens vs. McMinnville, ccd.

Tigard vs. West Linn, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 48, Coquille 20

Barlow 79, Reynolds 26

Benson 63, Liberty 47

Cascade 54, Yamhill-Carlton 39

Clackamas 72, Gresham 18

Crater 46, Grants Pass 41

David Douglas 50, Sandy 39

Eddyville 36, Alsea 32

Enterprise 38, Echo 24

Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian, forfeit

Gladstone 61, Corbett 54, OT

Gold Beach 55, Toledo 34

Jefferson 42, Oakridge 33

Lakeridge 52, Tualatin 48

McMinnville 43, Sherwood 39

Mohawk 43, Crow 7

Molalla 57, Estacada 24

Phoenix 48, North Valley 21

Richland, Wash. 58, Hermiston 48

Riverdale 28, Oregon Episcopal 22

Seaside 44, Warrenton 13

South Salem 70, Central 29

Sunset 45, Jefferson PDX 39

Waldport 57, Myrtle Point 39

Western Christian High School 39, Santiam 15

Wilsonville 71, Central Catholic 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hood River vs. Centennial, ccd.

Stayton vs. Sisters, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

