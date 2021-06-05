Saturday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 42, Coquille 36
Banks 67, Tillamook 46
Barlow 67, Reynolds 53
Cascade 60, Yamhill-Carlton 57, OT
Clackamas 64, Gresham 43
Crook County 82, Bend 72
David Douglas 46, Sandy 39
Echo 67, Enterprise 50
Eddyville 53, Alsea 46
Gladstone 59, Corbett 56
Harrisburg 48, La Pine 33
Jefferson PDX 53, Central Catholic 46
Junction City 51, Elmira 24
Liberty 66, Lakeridge 31
Mannahouse Christian 51, Faith Bible 45
Marist 51, Siuslaw 36
Mohawk 65, Crow 6
Oregon Episcopal 34, Riverdale 30
Phoenix 76, North Valley 45
Richland, Wash. 80, Hermiston 34
Seaside 46, Warrenton 35
Siletz Valley Early College 36, Mapleton 21
Sisters 57, Stayton 53, OT
South Salem 56, Central 53
Toledo 66, Gold Beach 34
Western Christian High School 64, Santiam 52
Wilsonville 52, Hillsboro 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Centennial vs. Central Catholic, ccd.
Crater vs. Grants Pass, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Jefferson, ccd.
St. Helens vs. McMinnville, ccd.
Tigard vs. West Linn, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 48, Coquille 20
Barlow 79, Reynolds 26
Benson 63, Liberty 47
Cascade 54, Yamhill-Carlton 39
Clackamas 72, Gresham 18
Crater 46, Grants Pass 41
David Douglas 50, Sandy 39
Eddyville 36, Alsea 32
Enterprise 38, Echo 24
Faith Bible def. Mannahouse Christian, forfeit
Gladstone 61, Corbett 54, OT
Gold Beach 55, Toledo 34
Jefferson 42, Oakridge 33
Lakeridge 52, Tualatin 48
McMinnville 43, Sherwood 39
Mohawk 43, Crow 7
Molalla 57, Estacada 24
Phoenix 48, North Valley 21
Richland, Wash. 58, Hermiston 48
Riverdale 28, Oregon Episcopal 22
Seaside 44, Warrenton 13
South Salem 70, Central 29
Sunset 45, Jefferson PDX 39
Waldport 57, Myrtle Point 39
Western Christian High School 39, Santiam 15
Wilsonville 71, Central Catholic 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hood River vs. Centennial, ccd.
Stayton vs. Sisters, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/