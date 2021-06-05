WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

Hit 5

10-15-18-28-30

(ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $400,000

Keno

04-12-14-16-23-24-25-28-33-38-41-60-61-65-66-69-73-77-78-79

(four, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-seven, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

Lotto

09-37-38-39-42-49

(nine, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.4 million

Match 4

02-09-19-24

(two, nine, nineteen, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $56 million

Powerball

44-52-54-64-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(forty-four, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $286 million