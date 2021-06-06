Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 16th homer of the season, Taylor Ward hit the go-ahead drive and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Seattle Mariners 12-5. The Angels came back after Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi was hit in the right knee by David Fletcher’s comebacker in the fifth inning. Kikuchi fell to the ground writhing in pain and exited with a bruise. Ward gave Los Angeles a 6-5 lead with a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth off Drew Steckenrider. Max Stassi also homered for the Angels, who have won five of their last seven. They are 9-9 since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list due to a sore right calf.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi took a sharp ground ball off his right knee and left Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning. The Japanese left-hander fell to the ground after getting hit by a comebacker hit by David Fletcher. Kikuchi was writhing in pain when catcher José Godoy tried to throw out Fletcher at first and threw into right field, allowing Taylor Ward to score from first. Kikuchi left the game after receiving assistance from trainers and the Mariners coaching staff. The Mariners said the injury was a right knee contusion.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers and coach Terry Stotts are parting ways after nine seasons. A second straight first-round playoff exit has made it clear that the Trail Blazers need more than just the heroics of Damian Lillard. It’s now certain the Blazers will look different next season. Even Lillard fueled speculation about his own future in Portland following the elimination loss to the Denver Nuggets. Portland finished the regular season 42-30 and earned the sixth seed in the Western Conference. But the Blazers got eliminated in six games by third-seeded Denver.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gabe Matthews went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Robert Ahlstrom gave up three runs over eight innings and Oregon beat Gonzaga 7-3 at the Eugene Regional. Top-seeded Oregon (39-14) needs one more win to clinch a Super Regional berth. Tanner Smith fouled off four two-strike pitches before hitting a lead-off double to right-center that sparked a four-run first inning for the Ducks. Ahlstrom (9-3) scattered seven hits and a walk while striking out six. Ernie Yake and Tyler Rando had two hits apiece and Andrew Orzel hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the third that trimmed Gonzaga’s deficit to 4-3. The second-seeded Bulldogs (34-17) play No. 3 seed LSU in a loser-out game.