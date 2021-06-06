Idaho Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Tuesday, Jun. 08 – Friday, Jun. 11 6:00 AM SelectUSA Investment Summit continues with pre-recorded remarks from President Biden (virtual) – SelectUSA Investment Summit continues, connecting businesses and investors from all over the world with state, local, and regional economic development organizations in an effort to promote the U.S. as ‘the premier destination for investment’ and to create ‘good, American jobs’. Hosted virtually by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, with day two speakers including President Joe Biden (pre-recorded remarks), Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Delaware Governor John Carney, Idaho Governor Brad Little, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Northern Mariana Governor Ralph Torres, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://selectusasummit.us, https://twitter.com/SelectUSA, #SelectUSASummit

Contacts: Department of Commerce public affairs, publicaffairs@doc.gov, 1 202 482 4883

Tuesday, Jun. 08 – Thursday, Jun. 10 Idaho Threat Assessment Conference – Idaho Threat Assessment Conference, presented by Boise State University and Boise Police Department

Location: Boise State University, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://security.boisestate.edu/idaho-threat-assessment, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Val Urunga, Boise State University, valuranga@boisestate.edu, 1 208 426 3227