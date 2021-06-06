Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Arson suspected in Idaho theme park roller coaster fire

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze. An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the case to step forward.

Washington utility has no plans to shut off power for fires

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.

Rafting accident kills off-duty deputy in eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon law enforcement deputy has been killed while off-duty in a rafting accident near Minam State Park in Wallowa County. Umatilla County deputy Jason Post died after he and three other adults were thrown from their raft and Post was unable to reach the shore. His body was found shortly afterward. The other three people survived. A spokesperson said Post served as a deputy at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for the past decade. He left in April to join Umatilla County Parole and Probation as a senior deputy and to spend more time with his wife and their baby girl.

States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just a year ago, the financial outlook for state governments looked bleak as the coronavirus pandemic shook the entire U.S. economy. But today, many of those same states are flush with cash. Lawmakers in some states have passed budgets with record spending. At the same time, many states are socking away billions of dollars in savings. In some states, budgets are up 10% or more for the fiscal year that starts July 1. Analysts give partial credit to federal pandemic relief. But some Republicans had criticized the amount of money going to states in the Biden administration’s relief package, saying it was unnecessary.

Man killed after being struck by Portland light rail train

PORTLAND (AP) — Police say a man has died after being struck and killed by a light rail train in Portland. Portland police said the unidentified victim had been arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass, after he walked into a woman’s home and refused to leave until the woman’s husband and sons arrived. The suspect was released and not booked into jail because of COVID pandemic restrictions. Police say he was seen later in the day walking into traffic along Interstate 84 and swinging a rock and a pipe at passing vehicles. He then reportedly ran in front of a MAX light rail train and was struck and killed. His name was not immediately released.

Oregon closing in on vaccination goal and reopening economy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown announced that Oregon is close to lifting mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions statewide. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 66% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. For more than a year Oregon has faced some of the nation’s strictest safety measures — county risk levels, mask requirements inside and outside, limited gatherings and restaurants closed for indoor dining. But as vaccination numbers increase, restrictions have been loosened as the state shifts from emergency response to pandemic recovery.