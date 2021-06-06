AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 07 9:00 AM Oregon Heritage Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregonheritage.org

Contacts: Beth Dehn, Oregon Heritage Commission, Beth.Dehn@oregon.gov, 1 503 986 0696

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 08 – Thursday, Jun. 10 Capitol Hill Ocean Week – Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW), hosted by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion in the ocean and Great Lakes community.

Weblinks: https://capitolhilloceanweek.org/, https://twitter.com/marinesanctuary, #CHOW2021

Contacts: Chip Weiskotten , National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, chip@marinesanctuary.org, 1 518 669 3936

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 09 POSTPONED: Portland Rose Festival Junior Parade – POSTPONED: Fred Meyer Junior Parade, featuring bands, scout troops, children’s organizations and youth clubs. Part of the Portland Rose Festival * Last year’s parade was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Weblinks: http://www.rosefestival.org/, https://twitter.com/PDXRoseFestival

Contacts: Rich Jarvis, Portland Rose Festival, richj@rosefestival.org, 1 503 227 2681 x 314, 1 971 279 9258