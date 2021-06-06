Sandoval scheduled to start as Los Angeles hosts Seattle

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (29-31, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-31, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (0-2, 5.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Angels: Patrick Sandoval (0-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -145, Mariners +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Seattle will meet on Sunday.

The Angels are 14-16 against teams from the AL West. Los Angeles has hit 73 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Mariners are 14-12 in division matchups. The Seattle offense has compiled a .206 batting average as a team this season, last in the MLB. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a mark of .262.

The Angels won the last meeting 12-5. Alex Cobb notched his fourth victory and Taylor Ward went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Drew Steckenrider took his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .579.

Haniger leads the Mariners with 37 RBIs and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mariners: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

