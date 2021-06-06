WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
0-4-4
(zero, four, four)Hit 5
03-04-19-37-38
(three, four, nineteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $455,000Keno
01-04-08-09-12-13-15-22-24-27-37-40-44-47-54-55-56-63-72-76
(one, four, eight, nine, twelve, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-seven, forty, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-six)Match 4
03-18-20-24
(three, eighteen, twenty, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $56 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
