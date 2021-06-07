Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city. Authorities in a statement say officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home Sunday night and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say they are investigating and that autopsies will be performed. No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze. An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the case to step forward.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon law enforcement deputy has been killed while off-duty in a rafting accident near Minam State Park in Wallowa County. Umatilla County deputy Jason Post died after he and three other adults were thrown from their raft and Post was unable to reach the shore. His body was found shortly afterward. The other three people survived. A spokesperson said Post served as a deputy at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for the past decade. He left in April to join Umatilla County Parole and Probation as a senior deputy and to spend more time with his wife and their baby girl.