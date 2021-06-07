Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 6:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced a new partnership with a university in Oregon to expand opportunities for current and future students interested in law degrees. Alaska’s News Source reported Sunday that qualified students in Alaska who meet certain academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to Willamette College of Law’s J.D. program under the partnership. Officials say students admitted into the program will also receive $10,000 renewable scholarships for every year they are enrolled and in good academic standing at Willamette University. The program is also offered at the University of Alaska Southeast.

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon law enforcement deputy has been killed while off-duty in a rafting accident near Minam State Park in Wallowa County. Umatilla County deputy Jason Post died after he and three other adults were thrown from their raft and Post was unable to reach the shore. His body was found shortly afterward. The other three people survived. A spokesperson said Post served as a deputy at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for the past decade. He left in April to join Umatilla County Parole and Probation as a senior deputy and to spend more time with his wife and their baby girl.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.

PORTLAND (AP) — Police say a man has died after being struck and killed by a light rail train in Portland. Portland police said the unidentified victim had been arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass, after he walked into a woman’s home and refused to leave until the woman’s husband and sons arrived. The suspect was released and not booked into jail because of COVID pandemic restrictions. Police say he was seen later in the day walking into traffic along Interstate 84 and swinging a rock and a pipe at passing vehicles. He then reportedly ran in front of a MAX light rail train and was struck and killed. His name was not immediately released.