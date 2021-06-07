Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city. In a statement authorities said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a residence about 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the southeastern part of the city. Police found four dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The investigation is contininuing and autopsies will be peformed, according to police. No other information was immediately released.

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a man he said knocked on his door at 4 a.m. and refused to leave. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the man and his wife were sleeping in their home when they heard knocking on their back door. The homeowner reportedly found a “suspicious man” knocking and refusing to leave. He reportedly told the man he had a gun but the man still wouldn’t leave. It’s unclear whether there was an altercation that followed, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man twice. The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies don’t know whether he will be charged.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury trial of a man accused of murdering a Toppenish woman begins Monday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. Jordan Everett Stevens was charged with first-degree murder in the July 17, 2019, death of 25-year-old Alillia “Lala” Minthorn. Minthorn was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered in the hills north of Brownstown in a closed area of the Yakama reservation on May 29, 2019. She had been shot in the head. The trial is in federal court because Minthorn and Stevens are Native American and the murder occurred on tribal land, where the FBI often assumes jurisdiction in violent crimes.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.