Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning. Logan Gilbert struck out seven for his first major league win, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-5 Sunday. Walton led off the third by lining a fastball by Patrick Sandoval down the right-field line to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. Walton and J.P. Crawford both had two hits and drove in a pair of runs as the Mariners earned a split in the four-game weekend series. Gilbert allowed only two hits and struck out seven in his fifth career start. Sandoval had a career-high 10 strikeouts and retired the last 11 batters.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews went 3 for 3 with a double and home run, Gavin Dugas hit a solo shot that gave LSU the lead for good in the top of the fourth innings and the Tigers beat Oregon 4-1 at the Eugene Regional. The Tigers (37-23) can clinch a Super Regional berth with another win over No. 1 seed Oregon. Gavin Grant and Tanner Smith hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the third inning and then Grant scored on a sacrifice fly in foul territory by Kenyon Yovan to tie it at 1-1 for Oregon (39-15). Javen Coleman (3-1) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts over six innings for LSU and Devin Fontenot pitched two no-hit innings to earn his fifth save of the season.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Garret Forrester homered down the right-field line leading off the bottom of the ninth inning after Dallas Baptist had tied the score in the top half of the inning and Oreg.on State staved off elimination with a 5-4 victory in the Fort Worth Regional. Jake Mulholland came on in the ninth to try to preserve a 4-3 lead for the Beavers, but No. 9 hitter Ryan Wrobleski hit a one-out double. Mulholland, a left-hander, retired the next batter before yielding way to right-hander Mitchell Verburg (2-0) to face the right-handed-hitting Jackson Glenn, who singled to knot the score.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Crews had three hits, including an RBI double, stealing a base and scoring twice to spark LSU to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in an elimination game of the Eugene Regional. AJ Labas (4-2) went eight innings in a start for the Tigers (36-23), yielding four runs on six hits and two walks. Labas struck out eight, throwing 123 pitches. The Bulldogs (34-19) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI groundouts by Andrew Orzel and Grayson Sterling, but Tre’ Morgan had an RBI double, Gavin Dougas followed with a two-run triple and LSU scored four times in its half of the first and never looked back.