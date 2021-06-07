Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage

Idaho at 1:40 p.m.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a Republican lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 512 words. With AP Photo.

ALSO:

PORTLAND-FOUR KILLED: Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

MORMON CONFERENCE: Mormons scrap conference session once reserved for men only