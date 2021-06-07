Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNIVERSITY LAW PROGRAM

Alaska students gain law education options under partnership

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The University of Alaska Anchorage has announced a new partnership with a university in Oregon to expand opportunities for current and future students interested in law degrees. Alaska’s News Source reported Sunday that qualified students in Alaska who meet certain academic requirements will be guaranteed admission to Willamette College of Law’s J.D. program under the partnership. Officials say students admitted into the program will also receive $10,000 renewable scholarships for every year they are enrolled and in good academic standing at Willamette University. The program is also offered at the University of Alaska Southeast.

RAFTING ACCIDENT

Rafting accident kills off-duty deputy in eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon law enforcement deputy has been killed while off-duty in a rafting accident near Minam State Park in Wallowa County. Umatilla County deputy Jason Post died after he and three other adults were thrown from their raft and Post was unable to reach the shore. His body was found shortly afterward. The other three people survived. A spokesperson said Post served as a deputy at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for the past decade. He left in April to join Umatilla County Parole and Probation as a senior deputy and to spend more time with his wife and their baby girl.

AP-WA-WILDFIRES-AVISTA

Washington utility has no plans to shut off power for fires

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.

AP-OR-MAN KILLED-TRAIN

Man killed after being struck by Portland light rail train

PORTLAND (AP) — Police say a man has died after being struck and killed by a light rail train in Portland. Portland police said the unidentified victim had been arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass, after he walked into a woman’s home and refused to leave until the woman’s husband and sons arrived. The suspect was released and not booked into jail because of COVID pandemic restrictions. Police say he was seen later in the day walking into traffic along Interstate 84 and swinging a rock and a pipe at passing vehicles. He then reportedly ran in front of a MAX light rail train and was struck and killed. His name was not immediately released.

MT. HOOD EARTHQUAKE

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits communities near Mt. Hood

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (AP) — The Oregoniann/Oregonlive.com reports people in communities near Mt. Hood felt a moderate earthquake Saturday night. The magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit less than four miles northeast of Government Camp, just after 8:50 p.m. Andy Diaz was working at the Charlie’s Mountain View restaurant when he felt the shaking. Another co-worker, Valerie Tergerson, was taking beer orders for a table of six when she heard the wood in the building creak.

AP-ID-ROLLER COASTER-ARSON

Arson suspected in Idaho theme park roller coaster fire

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze. An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the case to step forward.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Video: Lawmaker coached residents to breach state Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon lawmaker charged with misconduct and criminal trespass after he let far-right rioters into the state Capitol appears to have told people in a video days beforehand that he would let them into the building if they texted him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a video posted on YouTube appears to show Republican Rep. Mike Nearman coaching constituents on how to text him so they could get into the closed Capitol during a Dec. 21 special legislative session. On Dec. 21, Nearman was seen on security cameras letting protesters into the Capitol. Nearman hasn’t entered pleas to the charges and has a court hearing later this month. Nearman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

LAWMAKER-TEXTS

Panel: OR lawmaker accused of harassment must get training

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The conduct committee of the Oregon House of Representatives has unanimously decided that an Oregon state representative who sent inappropriate texts to a fellow lawmaker must attend coaching and training. The committee on Tuesday had decided that Rep. Brad Witt, D-Clatskanie, violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson, R-Prineville, in April. The committee also found Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors. The four-member committee on Friday met virtually to decide what “remedy” to impose.