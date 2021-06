Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND-FOUR KILLED

Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city. Authorities in a statement say officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home Sunday night and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police say they are investigating and that autopsies will be performed. No other information about the shooting was immediately made public.

HOMEOWNER SHOOTING

Arlington homeowner fatally shoots man knocking at door

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a man he said knocked on his door at 4 a.m. and refused to leave. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the man and his wife were sleeping in their home when they heard knocking on their back door. The homeowner reportedly found a “suspicious man” knocking and refusing to leave. He reportedly told the man he had a gun but the man still wouldn’t leave. It’s unclear whether there was an altercation that followed, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man twice. The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies don’t know whether he will be charged.

MURDER TRIAL-YAKIMA

Trial begins in 2019 fatal shooting on Yakima reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury trial of a man accused of murdering a Toppenish woman begins Monday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. Jordan Everett Stevens was charged with first-degree murder in the July 17, 2019, death of 25-year-old Alillia “Lala” Minthorn. Minthorn was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered in the hills north of Brownstown in a closed area of the Yakama reservation on May 29, 2019. She had been shot in the head. The trial is in federal court because Minthorn and Stevens are Native American and the murder occurred on tribal land, where the FBI often assumes jurisdiction in violent crimes.

AP-US-OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. The House could vote as early as Monday on her resolution. Rep. Mike Nearman was not only seen on security cameras opening the door to the Capitol, which was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but also allegedly told people in a video days beforehand that he would let them in if they texted him. As lawmakers met in emergency session on Dec. 21 to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, far-right rioters entered the building. Nearman faces two misdemeanor criminal charges and has said he will seek a trial by jury.

AP-WA-WILDFIRES-AVISTA

Washington utility has no plans to shut off power for fires

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.

RAFTING ACCIDENT

Rafting accident kills off-duty deputy in eastern Oregon

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) — An eastern Oregon law enforcement deputy has been killed while off-duty in a rafting accident near Minam State Park in Wallowa County. Umatilla County deputy Jason Post died after he and three other adults were thrown from their raft and Post was unable to reach the shore. His body was found shortly afterward. The other three people survived. A spokesperson said Post served as a deputy at the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office for the past decade. He left in April to join Umatilla County Parole and Probation as a senior deputy and to spend more time with his wife and their baby girl.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STATE BUDGETS

States rebound from bleak forecasts to pass record budgets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just a year ago, the financial outlook for state governments looked bleak as the coronavirus pandemic shook the entire U.S. economy. But today, many of those same states are flush with cash. Lawmakers in some states have passed budgets with record spending. At the same time, many states are socking away billions of dollars in savings. In some states, budgets are up 10% or more for the fiscal year that starts July 1. Analysts give partial credit to federal pandemic relief. But some Republicans had criticized the amount of money going to states in the Biden administration’s relief package, saying it was unnecessary.

AP-ID-ROLLER COASTER-ARSON

Arson suspected in Idaho theme park roller coaster fire

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze. An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the case to step forward.

AP-OR-MAN KILLED-TRAIN

Man killed after being struck by Portland light rail train

PORTLAND (AP) — Police say a man has died after being struck and killed by a light rail train in Portland. Portland police said the unidentified victim had been arrested Saturday afternoon for criminal trespass, after he walked into a woman’s home and refused to leave until the woman’s husband and sons arrived. The suspect was released and not booked into jail because of COVID pandemic restrictions. Police say he was seen later in the day walking into traffic along Interstate 84 and swinging a rock and a pipe at passing vehicles. He then reportedly ran in front of a MAX light rail train and was struck and killed. His name was not immediately released.

AP-US-BEZOS-SPACE

Jeff Bezos riding his own rocket in July, joining 1st crew

Jeff Bezos will ride his own rocket into space next month, joining the first crew to fly in a Blue Origin capsule. The Amazon CEO announced Monday that he will launch July 20 from Texas along with his firefighter brother. Also on board the capsule for the 10-minute hop will be the highest bidder in a charity auction. Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson also plans to launch aboard his own rocket later this year. Blue Origin completed the 15th test flight of its New Shepard rocket in April. For its first launch with passengers, the company chose the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.