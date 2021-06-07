Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 70, Powder Valley 66
Bandon 75, Gold Beach 49
Banks 66, Astoria 38
Blanchet Catholic 48, Scio 30
Central Christian 50, Prospect 36
Clackamas 72, Sandy 45
Cleveland 55, Jefferson PDX 52
Columbia Christian 37, Mannahouse Christian 33
Damascus Christian 54, N. Clackamas Christian 40
Dayton 59, Amity 50
Grant 61, Franklin 39
Grants Pass 63, Roseburg 55
Gresham 66, Reynolds 58
Harrisburg 67, Pleasant Hill 47
Heppner 72, Weston-McEwen 34
Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Trout Lake, Wash. 46
Ione/Arlington 74, Mitchell/Spray 47
Kennedy 57, Gervais 37
Knappa 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 25
Lakeview 52, Crane 51
Mohawk 52, Mapleton 47
North Medford 67, Ashland 26
North Salem 60, Dallas 47
Perrydale 59, St. Paul 33
Portland Christian 59, Faith Bible 48
Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Elkton 37
Santiam 74, Sheridan 42
Seaside 58, Valley Catholic 48
Sheldon 65, Springfield 50
Sherwood 71, Century 54
Siletz Valley Early College 41, Triangle Lake 34
Silverton 71, McKay 41
South Albany 66, West Albany 53
South Medford 65, Eagle Point 43
Sprague 53, Crescent Valley 38
Sweet Home 52, Stayton 50
Thurston 54, South Eugene 44
Trinity Lutheran 57, North Lake 47
Tualatin 57, Canby 56
West Salem 68, Central 63
Willamette 67, North Eugene 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coquille vs. Toledo, ccd.
McNary vs. Lebanon, ccd.
Myrtle Point vs. Reedsport, ccd.
West Linn vs. Tigard, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 36, Powder Valley 21
Bandon 48, Gold Beach 40
Central Christian 40, Prospect 21
Central Linn 41, Regis 30
Cleveland 49, Jefferson PDX 36
Corvallis 62, South Salem 58
Country Christian 38, Trinity 28
Crane 66, Lakeview 33
Crescent Valley 51, Sprague 22
Dallas 55, Tillamook 25
David Douglas 64, Centennial 23
Dayton 39, Amity 30
Faith Bible 62, Portland Christian 39
Gervais 51, Kennedy 47
Grant 45, Franklin 37
Grants Pass 54, Roseburg 18
Heppner 46, Weston-McEwen 15
Jesuit 51, Benson 45
Madras 56, Molalla 46
Marshfield 38, North Bend 26
Mohawk 41, Mapleton 11
Mountain View 47, Eagle Point 25
Mountainside 69, Liberty 46
Myrtle Point 31, Reedsport 23
North Eugene 36, Willamette 32
Reynolds 58, Gresham 50
Riverdale 46, Portland Adventist 30
Rogue Valley Adventist 37, Elkton 21
Roosevelt 60, St. Helens 41
Scio 53, Blanchet Catholic 44
Sheldon 45, Springfield 33
Sheridan 36, Santiam 31
Sherwood 30, Century 17
South Eugene 46, Thurston 36
St. Mary’s 78, Oregon City 68
St. Paul 42, Perrydale 33
Stayton 42, Sweet Home 25
Sutherlin 65, Creswell 30
Trinity Lutheran 22, North Lake 21
Trout Lake, Wash. 47, Horizon Christian Hood River 29
Tualatin 60, Canby 25
Valley Catholic 59, Seaside 46
Vernonia 47, Nestucca 37
West Albany 84, South Albany 28
West Linn 56, Tigard 27
West Salem 54, Central 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coquille vs. Toledo, ccd.
La Pine vs. Santiam Christian, ccd.
Livingstone vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
N. Clackamas Christian vs. Damascus Christian, ccd.
Silverton vs. McKay, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/