Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 11:05 PM

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 70, Powder Valley 66

Bandon 75, Gold Beach 49

Banks 66, Astoria 38

Blanchet Catholic 48, Scio 30

Central Christian 50, Prospect 36

Clackamas 72, Sandy 45

Cleveland 55, Jefferson PDX 52

Columbia Christian 37, Mannahouse Christian 33

Damascus Christian 54, N. Clackamas Christian 40

Dayton 59, Amity 50

Grant 61, Franklin 39

Grants Pass 63, Roseburg 55

Gresham 66, Reynolds 58

Harrisburg 67, Pleasant Hill 47

Heppner 72, Weston-McEwen 34

Horizon Christian Hood River 51, Trout Lake, Wash. 46

Ione/Arlington 74, Mitchell/Spray 47

Kennedy 57, Gervais 37

Knappa 53, Neah-Kah-Nie 25

Lakeview 52, Crane 51

Mohawk 52, Mapleton 47

North Medford 67, Ashland 26

North Salem 60, Dallas 47

Perrydale 59, St. Paul 33

Portland Christian 59, Faith Bible 48

Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Elkton 37

Santiam 74, Sheridan 42

Seaside 58, Valley Catholic 48

Sheldon 65, Springfield 50

Sherwood 71, Century 54

Siletz Valley Early College 41, Triangle Lake 34

Silverton 71, McKay 41

South Albany 66, West Albany 53

South Medford 65, Eagle Point 43

Sprague 53, Crescent Valley 38

Sweet Home 52, Stayton 50

Thurston 54, South Eugene 44

Trinity Lutheran 57, North Lake 47

Tualatin 57, Canby 56

West Salem 68, Central 63

Willamette 67, North Eugene 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coquille vs. Toledo, ccd.

McNary vs. Lebanon, ccd.

Myrtle Point vs. Reedsport, ccd.

West Linn vs. Tigard, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 36, Powder Valley 21

Bandon 48, Gold Beach 40

Central Christian 40, Prospect 21

Central Linn 41, Regis 30

Cleveland 49, Jefferson PDX 36

Corvallis 62, South Salem 58

Country Christian 38, Trinity 28

Crane 66, Lakeview 33

Crescent Valley 51, Sprague 22

Dallas 55, Tillamook 25

David Douglas 64, Centennial 23

Dayton 39, Amity 30

Faith Bible 62, Portland Christian 39

Gervais 51, Kennedy 47

Grant 45, Franklin 37

Grants Pass 54, Roseburg 18

Heppner 46, Weston-McEwen 15

Jesuit 51, Benson 45

Madras 56, Molalla 46

Marshfield 38, North Bend 26

Mohawk 41, Mapleton 11

Mountain View 47, Eagle Point 25

Mountainside 69, Liberty 46

Myrtle Point 31, Reedsport 23

North Eugene 36, Willamette 32

Reynolds 58, Gresham 50

Riverdale 46, Portland Adventist 30

Rogue Valley Adventist 37, Elkton 21

Roosevelt 60, St. Helens 41

Scio 53, Blanchet Catholic 44

Sheldon 45, Springfield 33

Sheridan 36, Santiam 31

Sherwood 30, Century 17

South Eugene 46, Thurston 36

St. Mary’s 78, Oregon City 68

St. Paul 42, Perrydale 33

Stayton 42, Sweet Home 25

Sutherlin 65, Creswell 30

Trinity Lutheran 22, North Lake 21

Trout Lake, Wash. 47, Horizon Christian Hood River 29

Tualatin 60, Canby 25

Valley Catholic 59, Seaside 46

Vernonia 47, Nestucca 37

West Albany 84, South Albany 28

West Linn 56, Tigard 27

West Salem 54, Central 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coquille vs. Toledo, ccd.

La Pine vs. Santiam Christian, ccd.

Livingstone vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

N. Clackamas Christian vs. Damascus Christian, ccd.

Silverton vs. McKay, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content