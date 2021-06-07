Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Oregon at 4:55 p.m.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a Republican lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. Fellow Republicans said Monday they want him out too. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 730 words. With AP photos.

TRAIN DERAILMENT INVESTIGATION

SEATTLE — A rail union official reportedly told investigators that a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle late last year was caused by sabotage. SENT: 320 words.

PORTLAND FOUR KILLED

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot over the weekend at a home in the city. SENT: 250 words.

OREGON WILDFIRE

SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters were getting the upper hand Monday on a wildfire burning on the Oregon-Washington border, aided by cooler temperatures and moderating winds, officials said. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 270 words.

SPORTS

BKN TRAILBLAZERS OLSHEY

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers are compiling a list of possible candidates to replace coach Terry Stotts and general manager Neil Olshey said Monday that he hopes to start conducting a first round of virtual interviews this week. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

FBC-PAC-12-SCOTT-Q&A

Larry Scott’s 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1750 words. With AP photos. Abridged version available.

IN BRIEF

FORMER OLYMPIAN SEX ABUSE: Olympic equestrian arrested on sexual abuse charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK VACCINE INCENTIVE: Washington: Marijuana stores can offer joints for vaccines.

CHILD SEX ABUSE SENTENCE: Man convicted of child sex abuse sentenced to 12 years.

DEPUTY SHOOTING: Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots person after chase.

UNIVERSITY LAW PROGRAM: Alaska students gain law education options under partnership.

The AP-Portland, Ore.