WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
8-7-0
(eight, seven, zero)Hit 5
08-16-20-25-37
(eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $515,000Keno
04-06-19-23-24-26-29-30-36-41-43-45-53-59-62-67-72-73-78-79
(four, six, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)Lotto
04-12-15-22-30-46
(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, forty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $2.5 millionMatch 4
06-09-11-20
(six, nine, eleven, twenty)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $56 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments