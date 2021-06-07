AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jun. 07.

NEW EVENT: Monday, Jun. 07 9:00 AM GOP Reps. Dan Newhouse and Pete Stauber meet with local law enforcement – Republican Reps. Dan Newhouse and Pete Stauber meet with local law enforcement, including Yakima Gang Unit Task Force members to discuss their ongoing work in reducing violent crime through the use of data analysis, short and mid-term investigations and coordinating their efforts with the Project Safe Neighborhoods assigned personnel, Bethel Church, 270 N Gap Rd., Prosser (9:00 AM PDT); and with local police chiefs and sheriffs from Richland, Walla Walla, Moses Lake, Paso, West Richland, and Kennewick at the Port of Benton to discuss ongoing local priorities as well as the JUSTICE Act, Port of Benton, 3250 Port of Benton Blvd, Richland (10:45 AM PDT)

Monday, Jun. 07 11:50 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Snohomish County, with stops including a visit to Community Health Centers of Snohomish County Edmonds walk-in clinic, 23320 Highway 99, Edmonds (11:50 AM PDT); tour of Edmonds College’s Hazel Miller Hall, 20020 68th Ave W, Lynnwood (12:45 PM PDT); meeting with Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers and Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin * no media (1:45 PM PDT); tour of Pallet, a local company that manufacturers small dwellings for people experiencing homelessness, 1930 Merrill Creek Parkway, Suite A, Everett (2:30 PM PDT); and tour of new Mukilteo Ferry Terminal, 910 Front St, Mukilteo (3:30 PM PDT)

UPDATED EVENT: Monday, Jun. 07 3:00 PM Poor People’s Campaign call for lawmakers to embrace Third Reconstruction agenda – Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Revival holds news conferences at the offices of lawmakers in 29 states and Washington, DC, calling on them to embrace the agenda reflected in the Third Reconstruction resolution to end poverty and low wages in this country. News conferences are followed by a national online program led by national co-chairs Rev. William J. Barber II and Rev. Liz Theoharis * Participating states include: Alabama, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, West Virginia and Wisconsin

Wednesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM House Appropriations Committee ‘Member Day’ hearing – Virtual ‘Member Day’ hearing, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Lori Trahan; and Republican Reps. Buddy Carter, Michael Cloud, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers

