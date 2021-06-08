Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in deeply conservative Idaho. A mainstream Idaho Republican in many states would be viewed as far-right. But they’re being challenged by lawmakers ever further to the right who envision Idaho as a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools and universities, and have complete say over public health rules, gun laws and federal public lands. The state’s far-right Republican lieutenant governor is challenging the party’s sitting Republican governor. The lieutenant governor’s race has also turned into a contest between the mainstream and far-right.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state say licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board announced the “Joints for Jabs” program Monday. It says licensed adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic held by July 12. The board has already allowed breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives being offered in Washington include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city over the weekend. Authorities in a statement say officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive that investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said no one is in custody but police don’t believe there’s a risk to the public. He said he didn’t know the relationships of the people who died. Police say they are investigating and that autopsies will be performed.

SEATTLE (AP) — A rail union official reportedly told investigators that a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle late last year was caused by sabotage. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire in Custer, Washington, on Dec. 22, 2020, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky close to the Canadian border. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles north of Seattle. KUOW reports that an official with the union representing the driver has told authorities the derailment was not an accident. The incident happened near where two people had been arrested a month before and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline.