Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 35-year-old Yakima man was working in his yard when a passing car opened fire. Police responded to the call about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found Jonathan Spear lying on a sidewalk while a neighbor provided first aid. Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center. Spear underwent surgery Monday. Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speed away from the area immediately after the shooting. Officers impounded a car they believe was used in the shooting. Police say the shooting appears to be random, and they’re increasing patrols in the neighborhood.

LOON LAKE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says three people riding in a car died in a crash involving a fire truck north of Spokane. Trooper J. Sevigney said on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on US Highway 395 northbound at Grote Road and near Loon Lake. Sevigney said three people who were in the passenger car died. He said no other life-threatening injuries were reported. The Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center said that part of the highway would be closed until about 10 p.m. Monday and that a detour was in place. No further information was immediately released to the public.

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state say licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board announced the “Joints for Jabs” program Monday. It says licensed adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic held by July 12. The board has already allowed breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives being offered in Washington include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

SEATTLE (AP) — A rail union official reportedly told investigators that a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle late last year was caused by sabotage. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire in Custer, Washington, on Dec. 22, 2020, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky close to the Canadian border. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles north of Seattle. KUOW reports that an official with the union representing the driver has told authorities the derailment was not an accident. The incident happened near where two people had been arrested a month before and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline.