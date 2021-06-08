Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers are compiling a list of possible candidates to replace coach Terry Stotts and general manager Neil Olshey says he hopes to start conducting a first round of virtual interviews this week. Rumors swirled about possible candidates after Stotts was fired a day after the Blazers were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs. But Olshey says the team is still preparing the list to give to team owner Jody Allen. Stotts coached the Blazers for nine seasons, taking them to the playoffs in the last eight. But Portland has failed to advance past the first round in four of the last five years.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga athletic director Mike Roth said Monday he will retire on Aug. 31, ending a 24-year run during which the Bulldogs had unprecedented success in men’s basketball and other sports. Roth has spent a total of 34 years at the private Jesuit university in Spokane, Washington. He was an assistant men’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director before taking over leadership of the athletic department. Roth elevated Mark Few to head basketball coach in 1999 and the Zags have made the NCAA Tournament every year under Few, including twice reaching the national title game.

UNDATED (AP) — Larry Scott’s 11-year tenure as Pac-12 commissioner is in its final month. The conference announced in January he would be stepping down June 30. He came to the then-Pac-10 as an outsider to college sports. He led a transformation of the conference with expansion and a billion-dollar media rights deal. But the Pac-12 struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five conference peers in football on field and in revenue generation for its members. In an interview with AP, Scott said he was proud of the bold moves the Pac-12 made during his time as commissioner.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gavin Dugas went 3 for 3 with two home runs, Drew Bianco hit a two-run shot in the sixth inning and LSU beat top-seeded Oregon 9-8 to win the Eugene Regional. LSU plays fellow Southeastern Conference member Tennessee in the best-of-3 Knoxville Super Regional. Pinch runner Will Safford scored on a single to center field by freshman Jordan Thompson to give LSU a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning. Aaron Zavala hit a two-run shot in the top of the third inning to give Oregon (39-16) a 4-2 lead and, after Tanner Smith reached on an error to lead off the seventh, Kenyon Yovan homered to center to make it 7-6.