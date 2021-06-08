ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
05-17-22-33-38
(five, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.03 millionMega Millions
09-22-39-41-54, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(nine, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-four; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $56 millionPick 3 Day
0-0-0
(zero, zero, zero)Pick 3 Night
4-4-1
(four, four, one)Pick 4 Day
1-7-3-4
(one, seven, three, four)Pick 4 Night
3-9-4-7
(three, nine, four, seven)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments