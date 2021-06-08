AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 08.

Tuesday, Jun. 08 – Friday, Jun. 11 6:00 AM SelectUSA Investment Summit continues with pre-recorded remarks from President Biden (virtual) – SelectUSA Investment Summit continues, connecting businesses and investors from all over the world with state, local, and regional economic development organizations in an effort to promote the U.S. as ‘the premier destination for investment’ and to create ‘good, American jobs’. Hosted virtually by Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, with day two speakers including President Joe Biden (pre-recorded remarks), Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Delaware Governor John Carney, Idaho Governor Brad Little, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Northern Mariana Governor Ralph Torres, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://selectusasummit.us, https://twitter.com/SelectUSA, #SelectUSASummit

Contacts: Department of Commerce public affairs, publicaffairs@doc.gov, 1 202 482 4883

Tuesday, Jun. 08 2:30 PM Idaho DHW COVID-19 media briefing – Idaho Department of Health and Welfare media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19), with Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn, Deputy State Epidemiologist Kathryn Turner, Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds, and Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Christopher Ball

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.healthandwelfare.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDHW

Contacts: Zachary Clark, Idaho DHW PIO, 1 208 334 0668

Members of the working media who would like to participate should RSVP in email to Niki Forbing-Orr, Niki.Forbing-Orr@dhw.idaho.gov, before noon Tuesday. You will receive a link to attend the briefing as a panelist.

Tuesday, Jun. 08 – Thursday, Jun. 10 Idaho Threat Assessment Conference – Idaho Threat Assessment Conference, presented by Boise State University and Boise Police Department

Location: Boise State University, Boise, ID

Weblinks: http://security.boisestate.edu/idaho-threat-assessment, https://twitter.com/boisestatelive

Contacts: Val Urunga, Boise State University, valuranga@boisestate.edu, 1 208 426 3227

Wednesday, Jun. 09 7:00 PM Idaho Governor Brad Little delivers Lakeland High School commencement address

Location: Real Life Ministries, 1860 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Thursday, Jun. 10 9:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at VFW State Convention

Location: Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N Overland Ave, Burley, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686