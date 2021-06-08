Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-IDAHO-FAR-RIGHT

Deep-red Idaho sees growing clash between GOP and far right

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in deeply conservative Idaho. A mainstream Idaho Republican in many states would be viewed as far-right. But they’re being challenged by lawmakers ever further to the right who envision Idaho as a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools and universities, and have complete say over public health rules, gun laws and federal public lands. The state’s far-right Republican lieutenant governor is challenging the party’s sitting Republican governor. The lieutenant governor’s race has also turned into a contest between the mainstream and far-right.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE INCENTIVE

Washington: Marijuana stores can offer joints for vaccines

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state say licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board announced the “Joints for Jabs” program Monday. It says licensed adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic held by July 12. The board has already allowed breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives being offered in Washington include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

AP-US-PORTLAND-FOUR-KILLED

Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city over the weekend. Authorities in a statement say officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive that investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said no one is in custody but police don’t believe there’s a risk to the public. He said he didn’t know the relationships of the people who died. Police say they are investigating and that autopsies will be performed.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-INVESTIGATION

Rail union: Sabotage caused Washington oil-train derailment

SEATTLE (AP) — A rail union official reportedly told investigators that a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle late last year was caused by sabotage. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire in Custer, Washington, on Dec. 22, 2020, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky close to the Canadian border. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles north of Seattle. KUOW reports that an official with the union representing the driver has told authorities the derailment was not an accident. The incident happened near where two people had been arrested a month before and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline.

AP-ID-ROLLER COASTER-ARSON

Arson suspected in Idaho theme park roller coaster fire

ATHOL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities suspect an arsonist set a wooden roller coaster on fire in an overnight blaze at a northern Idaho theme park. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Silverwood Theme Park near the town of Athol at about 1:30 am Saturday to find one of the roller coasters on fire. A fire extinguisher was used to put out the blaze. An initial investigation indicated someone snuck into the park after it had closed and set fire to one of the roller coaster’s wooden supports. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who might have information about the case to step forward.

AP-WA-WILDFIRES-AVISTA

Washington utility has no plans to shut off power for fires

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state utility company says it has no plans to shut off power to prevent wildfires this summer after a blaze that destroyed more than 100 homes last year was sparked by a tree falling onto the utility’s lines. Some electric companies have temporarily cut power to parts of their service areas during wind storms in recent years in a bid to prevent fires. But Avista Utilities representative Dave James says power shut downs for public safety are not an option for the the utility at this point. During last year’s Labor Day fires, a tree fell into Avista power lines and ignited a fire that destroyed much of Malden, Washington.