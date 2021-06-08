Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING-YAKIMA

Man shot while working in his yard undergoes surgery

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 35-year-old Yakima man was working in his yard when a passing car opened fire. Police responded to the call about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found Jonathan Spear lying on a sidewalk while a neighbor provided first aid. Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center. Spear underwent surgery Monday. Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speed away from the area immediately after the shooting. Officers impounded a car they believe was used in the shooting. Police say the shooting appears to be random, and they’re increasing patrols in the neighborhood.

TRIPLE FATAL CRASH

3 killed in car, fire truck crash north of Spokane

LOON LAKE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says three people riding in a car died in a crash involving a fire truck north of Spokane. Trooper J. Sevigney said on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on US Highway 395 northbound at Grote Road and near Loon Lake. Sevigney said three people who were in the passenger car died. He said no other life-threatening injuries were reported. The Spokane Regional Transportation Management Center said that part of the highway would be closed until about 10 p.m. Monday and that a detour was in place. No further information was immediately released to the public.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINE INCENTIVE

Washington: Marijuana stores can offer joints for vaccines

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials in Washington state say licensed marijuana stores can offer free joints to promote on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics. The state Liquor and Cannabis Board announced the “Joints for Jabs” program Monday. It says licensed adult-use marijuana retail shops can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic held by July 12. The board has already allowed breweries, wineries and restaurants to offer free drinks in exchange for proof of vaccination. Other incentives being offered in Washington include free sports tickets and prize money of up to $1 million.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-INVESTIGATION

Rail union: Sabotage caused Washington oil-train derailment

SEATTLE (AP) — A rail union official reportedly told investigators that a fiery oil car train derailment north of Seattle late last year was caused by sabotage. Seven train cars carrying crude oil derailed and five caught fire in Custer, Washington, on Dec. 22, 2020, sending a large plume of black smoke into the sky close to the Canadian border. There were no injuries in the derailment about 100 miles north of Seattle. KUOW reports that an official with the union representing the driver has told authorities the derailment was not an accident. The incident happened near where two people had been arrested a month before and accused of attempting a terrorist attack on train tracks to disrupt plans for a natural gas pipeline.

COURT CONDITIONS INVESTIGATION

Judge halts probe into Bellingham Municipal Court conditions

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A county judge in Washington state has granted a temporary injunction in a civil lawsuit that stops the city of Bellingham from investigating working conditions at the Bellingham Municipal Court. The Bellingham Herald reported that Skagit County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski said Friday that Bellingham Municipal Court Presiding Judge Debra Lev had met the burden for enacting a temporary injunction. Lev filed a lawsuit a week prior against the city and Mayor Seth Fleetwood, claiming a city investigation into court working conditions violates the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. The injunction is temporary and case will continue in litigation.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOSTER-CARE

AP analysis: COVID prolonged foster care stays for thousands

SEATTLE (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows that thousands of families’ reunifications have been delayed nationwide as the pandemic snarls the foster care system. Courts have delayed cases, gone virtual or temporarily shut down, leading to a backlog. Services such as visitation, therapy and drug testing that parents need to get their kids back also have been limited. The AP found at least 8,700 fewer reunifications during the first nine months of the pandemic compared with the same period the year before. Adoptions slowed to a trickle. Overall, tens of thousands of fewer children left foster care compared with 2019. State officials acknowledge the data but say each case has unique circumstances and that they’ve done their best in unprecedented situations.

AP-US-PORTLAND-FOUR-KILLED

Police: 4 people fatally shot in home in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city over the weekend. Authorities in a statement say officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive that investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said no one is in custody but police don’t believe there’s a risk to the public. He said he didn’t know the relationships of the people who died. Police say they are investigating and that autopsies will be performed.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a Republican lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. Fellow Republicans want him out too. Video that emerged late Friday in local news reports that apparently showed Rep. Mike Nearman choreographing how he would let protesters into the Capitol, which was closed to the public, exploded like a bombshell in the Legislature on Monday. For even the minority Republicans in the House, it was too much. All 22 of Nearman’s fellow Republicans in the House said in a joint letter to him that he should step down.

HOMEOWNER SHOOTING

Arlington homeowner fatally shoots man knocking at door

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a man he said knocked on his door at 4 a.m. and refused to leave. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the man and his wife were sleeping in their home when they heard knocking on their back door. The homeowner reportedly found a “suspicious man” knocking and refusing to leave. He reportedly told the man he had a gun but the man still wouldn’t leave. It’s unclear whether there was an altercation that followed, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man twice. The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation. Deputies don’t know whether he will be charged.

MURDER TRIAL-YAKIMA

Trial begins in 2019 fatal shooting on Yakima reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury trial of a man accused of murdering a Toppenish woman begins Monday in U.S. District Court in Yakima. Jordan Everett Stevens was charged with first-degree murder in the July 17, 2019, death of 25-year-old Alillia “Lala” Minthorn. Minthorn was missing for nearly a month before her body was discovered in the hills north of Brownstown in a closed area of the Yakama reservation on May 29, 2019. She had been shot in the head. The trial is in federal court because Minthorn and Stevens are Native American and the murder occurred on tribal land, where the FBI often assumes jurisdiction in violent crimes.