AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 08 9:00 AM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici recognizes World Ocean Day – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici recognizes World Ocean Day by visiting the Haystack Rock Awareness Program, Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave, Cannon Beach (9:00 AM PDT) and touring the Cleanline Surf Shop, 60 N Roosevelt Dr, Seaside (10:30 AM PDT)

Location: Cannon Beach City Hall, 163 E Gower Ave, Cannon Beach, OR

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Ali Mayeda, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, ali.mayeda@mail.house.gov, 1 503 469 6010

* FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY, NOT FOR PUBLICATION. Please RSVP to ali.mayeda@mail.house.gov or call/text at 503-758-7939

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 08 10:00 AM Multnomah Board of County Commissioners meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://multco.us

Contacts: Marina Hovious, Multnomah County, Marina.Hovious@multco.us

Watch online: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7KFkxGaFa7EJwXh7OYckkQ Listen by phone: +1-415-655-0001 Access code: 145 469 7473

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 08 3:00 PM Douglas County Veterans Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave, Roseburg, OR

Weblinks: http://www.co.douglas.or.us

Contacts: Mary Newman-Keyes, Douglas County Veterans Service Office, veterans@co.douglas.or.us

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 09 POSTPONED: Portland Rose Festival Junior Parade – POSTPONED: Fred Meyer Junior Parade, featuring bands, scout troops, children’s organizations and youth clubs. Part of the Portland Rose Festival * Last year’s parade was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Weblinks: http://www.rosefestival.org/, https://twitter.com/PDXRoseFestival

Contacts: Rich Jarvis, Portland Rose Festival, richj@rosefestival.org, 1 503 227 2681 x 314, 1 971 279 9258