Oregon Digest Advisory

Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon moves closer to lifting COVID-19 related restrictions statewide and reopening the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 21 of the state’s 36 counties will increase capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues and retail stores beginning on Friday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 450 words.

SEATTLE — Federal officials are planning to curtail nontribal salmon fishing along the West Coast in especially bad years to help the Northwest’s endangered killer whales. SENT: 300 words.

BOISE, Idaho — Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in deeply conservative Idaho. A mainstream Idaho Republican in many states would be viewed as far-right. But they’re being challenged by lawmakers ever further to the right. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The State of Oregon said this week it has fined four more businesses a combined $44,600 for what the state considers “willful” violations of regulations meant to protect workers from COVID-19. SENT: 240 words.

PORTLAND, Ore. — An independent forester hired to do a hasty review of the state’s controversial hazard tree removal program has concluded that 96% of the 2,200 trees he recently examined were appropriately marked for removal. SENT: 250 words.

CITY EMPLOYEES RESIGN-PAYMENTS: 2 more Portland employees paid to leave after damning report.

