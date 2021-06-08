Skip to Content
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 54, Toutle Lake 46

Archbishop Murphy 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 50

Auburn 82, Todd Beamer 28

Auburn Mountainview 72, Thomas Jefferson 36

Bellevue Christian 69, Seattle Christian 59

Bethel 56, Peninsula 46

Burlington-Edison 63, Blaine 61

Capital 58, River Ridge 46

Cashmere 73, Cascade (Leavenworth) 45

Central Valley 80, Ferris 60

Clarkston 67, Othello 44

Colfax 46, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44

Columbia (Burbank) 80, Walla Walla Academy 28

Columbia (Hunters) 56, Cusick 36

Columbia River 68, Hudson’s Bay 44

Davenport 61, Liberty (Spangle) 40

Emerald Ridge 75, Bellarmine Prep 45

Evergreen Lutheran 39, Northwest Yeshiva 36

Federal Way 65, Kentridge 58

Fife 56, Eatonville 40

Foss 59, Steilacoom 51

Franklin Pierce 85, Washington 67

Friday Harbor 64, Coupeville 63

Gonzaga Prep 76, Cheney 48

Jackson 74, Monroe 68

Kalama 56, Ilwaco 45

Kamiak 67, Lynnwood 54

Kamiakin 76, Hanford 45

Kent Meridian 73, Auburn Riverside 59

La Conner 51, Darrington 47

La Salle 61, Toppenish 20

Lake Stevens 62, Arlington 57

Lakeside (Seattle) 58, Franklin 53

Lakewood 72, Marysville-Getchell 67

Life Christian Academy 78, Charles Wright Academy 20

Lynden 51, Mount Vernon 29

Lynden Christian 69, Sehome 40

Mariner 65, Mountlake Terrace 56

Mark Morris 75, Fort Vancouver 63

Moses Lake Christian Academy 69, Pateros 47

Mt. Spokane 72, Mead 37

Muckleshoot Tribal School 63, Crosspoint Academy 52

Naches Valley 71, Connell 31

Napavine 56, Rainier 38

North Central 47, Rogers (Spokane) 44

Northport 56, Republic 53

O’Dea 57, Ingraham 48

Oroville 72, Tonasket 44

Prosser 80, Grandview 65

Pullman 63, East Valley (Spokane) 43

Richland 90, Pasco 35

Roosevelt 58, Garfield 44

Seattle Prep 59, Eastside Catholic 48

Selah 68, East Valley (Yakima) 51

Shadle Park 73, West Valley (Spokane) 45

Shorecrest 62, Edmonds-Woodway 59

Snohomish 60, Glacier Peak 35

Stanwood 58, Everett 47

Timberline 74, North Thurston 39

University 70, Lewis and Clark 59

W. F. West 48, Shelton 43

Wahkiakum 82, Toledo 53

Walla Walla 68, Kennewick 54

Wenatchee 61, Moses Lake 47

White River 61, Enumclaw 52

Zillah 94, College Place 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brewster vs. Omak, ccd.

Entiat vs. Waterville-Mansfield, ccd.

Wahluke vs. Ephrata, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 52, Napavine 47

Bellevue Christian 47, Seattle Christian 32

Burlington-Edison 65, La Conner 61

Central Valley 58, Ferris 35

Cheney 48, Gonzaga Prep 47

Clarkston 76, Othello 25

Columbia (Burbank) 47, Walla Walla Academy 26

Davenport 63, Liberty (Spangle) 40

East Valley (Spokane) 52, Pullman 47

East Valley (Yakima) 64, Selah 48

Eatonville 52, Fife 27

Franklin Pierce 63, Washington 22

Friday Harbor 32, Coupeville 31

Hudson’s Bay 68, Ridgefield 41

Kamiakin 63, Hanford 51

Kennewick 38, Walla Walla 35

Lewis and Clark 44, University 30, OT

Life Christian Academy 48, Charles Wright Academy 20

Mead 64, Mt. Spokane 42

North Central 51, Rogers (Spokane) 26

Odessa 58, Wellpinit 53

Pateros 53, Moses Lake Christian Academy 52

Prosser 63, Grandview 53

Richland 53, Pasco 44

River Ridge 52, Capital 42

River View 54, Dayton/Waitsburg 21

Seattle Prep 74, Garfield 54

South Kitsap 53, Graham-Kapowsin 40

Steilacoom 58, Foss 27

Timberline 56, North Thurston 46

Toledo 42, Raymond 38

Tonasket 77, Oroville 32

Tri-Cities Prep 66, Mabton 48

Waterville-Mansfield 63, Entiat 52

West Valley (Spokane) 64, Shadle Park 39

White River 56, Enumclaw 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brewster vs. Omak, ccd.

Cascade (Everett) vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, ccd.

Wahluke vs. Ephrata, ccd.

