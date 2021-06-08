Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 54, Toutle Lake 46
Archbishop Murphy 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 50
Auburn 82, Todd Beamer 28
Auburn Mountainview 72, Thomas Jefferson 36
Bellevue Christian 69, Seattle Christian 59
Bethel 56, Peninsula 46
Burlington-Edison 63, Blaine 61
Capital 58, River Ridge 46
Cashmere 73, Cascade (Leavenworth) 45
Central Valley 80, Ferris 60
Clarkston 67, Othello 44
Colfax 46, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 44
Columbia (Burbank) 80, Walla Walla Academy 28
Columbia (Hunters) 56, Cusick 36
Columbia River 68, Hudson’s Bay 44
Davenport 61, Liberty (Spangle) 40
Emerald Ridge 75, Bellarmine Prep 45
Evergreen Lutheran 39, Northwest Yeshiva 36
Federal Way 65, Kentridge 58
Fife 56, Eatonville 40
Foss 59, Steilacoom 51
Franklin Pierce 85, Washington 67
Friday Harbor 64, Coupeville 63
Gonzaga Prep 76, Cheney 48
Jackson 74, Monroe 68
Kalama 56, Ilwaco 45
Kamiak 67, Lynnwood 54
Kamiakin 76, Hanford 45
Kent Meridian 73, Auburn Riverside 59
La Conner 51, Darrington 47
La Salle 61, Toppenish 20
Lake Stevens 62, Arlington 57
Lakeside (Seattle) 58, Franklin 53
Lakewood 72, Marysville-Getchell 67
Life Christian Academy 78, Charles Wright Academy 20
Lynden 51, Mount Vernon 29
Lynden Christian 69, Sehome 40
Mariner 65, Mountlake Terrace 56
Mark Morris 75, Fort Vancouver 63
Moses Lake Christian Academy 69, Pateros 47
Mt. Spokane 72, Mead 37
Muckleshoot Tribal School 63, Crosspoint Academy 52
Naches Valley 71, Connell 31
Napavine 56, Rainier 38
North Central 47, Rogers (Spokane) 44
Northport 56, Republic 53
O’Dea 57, Ingraham 48
Oroville 72, Tonasket 44
Prosser 80, Grandview 65
Pullman 63, East Valley (Spokane) 43
Richland 90, Pasco 35
Roosevelt 58, Garfield 44
Seattle Prep 59, Eastside Catholic 48
Selah 68, East Valley (Yakima) 51
Shadle Park 73, West Valley (Spokane) 45
Shorecrest 62, Edmonds-Woodway 59
Snohomish 60, Glacier Peak 35
Stanwood 58, Everett 47
Timberline 74, North Thurston 39
University 70, Lewis and Clark 59
W. F. West 48, Shelton 43
Wahkiakum 82, Toledo 53
Walla Walla 68, Kennewick 54
Wenatchee 61, Moses Lake 47
White River 61, Enumclaw 52
Zillah 94, College Place 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brewster vs. Omak, ccd.
Entiat vs. Waterville-Mansfield, ccd.
Wahluke vs. Ephrata, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 52, Napavine 47
Bellevue Christian 47, Seattle Christian 32
Burlington-Edison 65, La Conner 61
Central Valley 58, Ferris 35
Cheney 48, Gonzaga Prep 47
Clarkston 76, Othello 25
Columbia (Burbank) 47, Walla Walla Academy 26
Davenport 63, Liberty (Spangle) 40
East Valley (Spokane) 52, Pullman 47
East Valley (Yakima) 64, Selah 48
Eatonville 52, Fife 27
Franklin Pierce 63, Washington 22
Friday Harbor 32, Coupeville 31
Hudson’s Bay 68, Ridgefield 41
Kamiakin 63, Hanford 51
Kennewick 38, Walla Walla 35
Lewis and Clark 44, University 30, OT
Life Christian Academy 48, Charles Wright Academy 20
Mead 64, Mt. Spokane 42
North Central 51, Rogers (Spokane) 26
Odessa 58, Wellpinit 53
Pateros 53, Moses Lake Christian Academy 52
Prosser 63, Grandview 53
Richland 53, Pasco 44
River Ridge 52, Capital 42
River View 54, Dayton/Waitsburg 21
Seattle Prep 74, Garfield 54
South Kitsap 53, Graham-Kapowsin 40
Steilacoom 58, Foss 27
Timberline 56, North Thurston 46
Toledo 42, Raymond 38
Tonasket 77, Oroville 32
Tri-Cities Prep 66, Mabton 48
Waterville-Mansfield 63, Entiat 52
West Valley (Spokane) 64, Shadle Park 39
White River 56, Enumclaw 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brewster vs. Omak, ccd.
Cascade (Everett) vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, ccd.
Wahluke vs. Ephrata, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
