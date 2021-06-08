AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 08.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 9:00 AM – Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council meeting to discuss the draft list of strategies for the 2022-2026 Action Agenda

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

https://zoom.us/j/91495199395?pwd=d2wzVjloaFF3ZXIxS05NNE90aVlTZz09 Meeting ID: 914 9519 9395, Password: 575155. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782.

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 9:30 AM King County Accountability and Oversight Committee hears report on equity in King County contracts – King County Council Government Accountability and Oversight Committee virtual meeting. Agenda includes a presentation by the King County Auditor’s Office on a report identifying both positive practices and racial disparities in county contracting with small businesses

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 11:15 AM City of Burien raises Pride banner at Burien City Hall – City of Burien raises a Pride banner at Burien City Hall in honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. Participants include Burien Deputy Mayor Krystal Marx, City Manager Brian Wilson and representatives from Burien Pride

Location: Burien City Hall, 400 SW 152nd St., Burien, WA

Weblinks: http://www.burienwa.gov/, https://twitter.com/Burien

Contacts: Emily Inlow-Hood, City of Burien, WA, emilyi@burienwa.gov, 1 206 439 3167

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 12:00 PM – Bellevue Chamber of Commerce first annual Eastside Real Estate Symposium

Weblinks: https://www.bellevuechamber.org/, https://twitter.com/BellevueChamber

Contacts: Ashley Clemmer, Bellevue Chamber , ashley@bellevuechamber.org

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 2:00 PM Yakima Police Department hosts press conference regarding the Community Safety Book Club

Location: 210 S 3rd St., Yakima, WA

Weblinks: https://www.yakimawa.gov/, https://twitter.com/CityofYakima

Contacts: John Fannin, City of Yakima, WA, John.Fannin@YAKIMAWA.GOV, 1 509 249 6858

Tuesday, Jun. 08 2:00 PM Senate Dem leadership media availability – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Majority Whip Dick Durbin, Assistant Majority Leader Patty Murray, and Democratic Policy & Communications Committee (DPCC) Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow hold media availability * Time approximate

Location: Rm 216 (foyer), Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.democrats.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenateDems

Contacts: Justin Goodman, Sen. Chuck Schumer press, Press@schumer.senate.gov

Pool: NBC on CAP DA 2

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 5:00 PM OneAmerica celebrates new Executive Director Roxana Norouzi – OneAmerica hosts ‘Women of Color Rise to Power: Celebrating New Leadership at OneAmerica’ in honor of new Executive Director Roxana Norouzi

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://weareoneamerica.org, https://twitter.com/weareoneamerica

Contacts: Robin Engle , OneAmerica, info@weareoneamerica.org

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Jun. 08 5:45 PM Walla Walla Public Schools Bond Oversight Committee meeting

Location: Pioneer Middle School, 450 Bridge St., Walla Walla, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wwps.org/, https://twitter.com/wwschools

Contacts: Susie Golden, Walla Walla School District, sgolden@wwps.org, 1 509 526 6715

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM – Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council meeting to discuss the draft list of strategies for the 2022-2026 Action Agenda

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

https://zoom.us/j/94740151152?pwd=emlSUWNCMVU4MCtCVGNSTVdtMkJRdz09 Meeting ID: 947 4015 1152, Password: 742990. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782.

Wednesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM House Appropriations Committee ‘Member Day’ hearing – Virtual ‘Member Day’ hearing, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Lori Trahan; and Republican Reps. Buddy Carter, Michael Cloud, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://appropriations.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/AppropsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Appropriations, 1 202 225 2771

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Jun. 09 1:00 PM National Archives panel discussion on reforming Congress – National Archives hosts ‘Can Congress Reform Itself Again?’ panel discussion, in partnership with the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer, Republican Rep. Will Timmons, and former Reps. James Blanchard and Bob Walker

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.archives.gov/, https://twitter.com/USNatArchives

Contacts: National Archives public affairs, 1 202 357 5300

Wednesday, Jun. 09 LifeStance Health expected to announce final IPO pricing – LifeStance Health is expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the mental health services provider are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $15-17

Weblinks: https://lifestance.com/, https://twitter.com/lifestanceUS

Contacts: LifeStance Health press, media@lifestance.com

——————–

Wednesday, Jun. 09 10:30 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 10 11:00 AM Capitol Hill Ocean Week concludes (virtual) – Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW) concludes, hosted by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion in the ocean and Great Lakes community. Final day speakers include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland; Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; and Democrats Sens. Maria Cantwell, Tom Carper and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Raul Grijalva, Donald McEachin, Ed Case, Mikie Sherrill and Joe Neguse

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://capitolhilloceanweek.org/, https://twitter.com/marinesanctuary, #CHOW2021

Contacts: Chip Weiskotten , National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, chip@marinesanctuary.org, 1 518 669 3936

Thursday, Jun. 10 LifeStance Health shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – LifeStance Health shares are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the mental health services provider was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $15-17

Weblinks: https://lifestance.com/, https://twitter.com/lifestanceUS

Contacts: LifeStance Health press, media@lifestance.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 10 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400