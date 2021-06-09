Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region. The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and range lands protected by the department. That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and killed in her Idaho home a quarter-century ago and an innocent man wrongly served 20 years in prison for the crime. On Tuesday, the man authorities say is the real killer was sentenced to life in prison. Fifty-five-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. must serve at least 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole. Judge Joel Tingey said it’s impossible to quantify how much damage has been caused by Dripps’ actions. Christopher Tapp was wrongfully convicted of the crime and spent 20 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to Dripps’ arrest and Tapp’s exoneration.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mainstream and far-right Republicans are battling for control of the party and the state in deeply conservative Idaho. A mainstream Idaho Republican in many states would be viewed as far-right. But they’re being challenged by lawmakers ever further to the right who envision Idaho as a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools and universities, and have complete say over public health rules, gun laws and federal public lands. The state’s far-right Republican lieutenant governor is challenging the party’s sitting Republican governor. The lieutenant governor’s race has also turned into a contest between the mainstream and far-right.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A suction-dredge gold miner who operated in an Idaho river containing federally protected salmon without required permits is facing what could be substantial fines. A U.S. District Court judge last week ruled Shannon Poe of California violated the Clean Water Act on the South Fork of the Clearwater River when he mined 42 days in 2014 and 2015. Suction dredge miners use an underwater hose to suck up gravel and sort it for gold in a sluice box mounted on a watercraft. A miner in a different case was penalized $6,600 for one day of suction dredge-mining the river. The Idaho Conservation League filed the lawsuit against Poe.