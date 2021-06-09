Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed much of a resort on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon. The Statesman Journal reports the Rural Metro fire department in Josephine County confirmed a “major fire incident” around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Galice Resort west of Grants Pass. Multiple agencies responded to put out the blaze and stop it from spreading into the nearby forest. Authorities say the resort’s restaurant, store and boat shed burned, while the lodge may have been less impacted. Mary Lou Thomason, whose family has owned the combination restaurant, store and rafting service since 1981, told the Grants Pass Daily Courier “it went so fast.” Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region. The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and range lands protected by the department. That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials are proposing to curtail nontribal salmon fishing along the West Coast in especially bad years to help the Northwest’s endangered killer whales. NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on the plan, which calls for restricting commercial and recreational salmon fishing when Chinook salmon forecasts are especially low. The restrictions would extend from Puget Sound in Washington to Monterey Bay in central California, and they would be triggered when fewer than 966,000 Chinook are forecast to return to Northwest rivers. The last time forecast Chinook returns were that low was in 2007.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon moves closer to lifting COVID-19 related restrictions statewide and reopening the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced that 21 of the state’s 36 counties will increase capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues and retail stores beginning on Friday. Last month, Brown set statewide and county vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy by the end of June. County risk level changes are updated each week, based on vaccination rates or declining case rates and positivity rates. On Tuesday, Brown announced that three counties — Lane, Coos and Wasco — would be joining 18 other counties in the lowest risk level.