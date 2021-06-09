Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has approved a measure expanding options for the development of affordable housing. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the final version of Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Senate 25-5 on Tuesday. It previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown. The bill will restrict local jurisdictions’ ability to deny affordable housing developments on land not zoned for residential use within urban growth boundaries and allow for increased density in certain situations. The bill will make it easier for public housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and religious institutions to push affordable housing projects through local zoning and conditional use development processes.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Denver-based collection agency must return about $475,000 it collected improperly from up to 5,000 Washington consumers after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson prevailed in a lawsuit alleging unlawful debt-collection practices. The Seattle Times reports Ferguson’s office says Machol & Johannes must also forgive as much as $250,000 in fees and costs for hundreds of people, and pay $414,000 to the attorney general’s office to cover the costs of the investigation. Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court in 2020 after a judge notified his office that the company had filed improper wage-garnishment applications. Machol & Johannes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semi-truck in Kent. Officers were called for an accident involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency crews said the man in his 50′s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries. Witnesses said the man was weaving in and out of traffic and did not see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Washington state woman to nearly two decades in prison for fatally stabbing her father to death during an argument over a cigarette in April 2020. The Bellingham Herald reported that Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson sentenced 34-year-old Kali Marie McConnell on Monday to 17 years in prison with three years probation. McConnell accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May in the death of her 57-year-old father, Dale M. Henefin. McConnell apologized during her sentencing hearing and said she regrets what happened.