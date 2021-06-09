Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — DK Metcalf is back at his day job as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks after running the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field’s Golden Games last month. Metcalf, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, had a respectable showing with a 10.37-second effort in the sprint. He finished last in his heat, and failed to advance in the competition. Now, he’s directing all his energy to football, and learning the scheme of Seattle’s new offensive coordinator.

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3. Matthew Boyd allowed an unearned run, six hits and a walk over six innings. Daniel Norris inherited the bases loaded with no outs in the eighth and limited Seattle to two runs. Jose Cisnero pitched the ninth for his second save. Marco Gonzales gave up four runs and five hits over four innings in his second start since coming back from a strained left forearm. The Tigers took advantage of Gonzales early, scoring four runs in two innings.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a rough start to the WNBA season with many stars like Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Natasha Howard missing extended time because of injuries. That doesn’t even include the players who were sidelined before the season even began like Elena Delle Donne, Angel McCoughtry, Bria Hartley and Alyssa Thomas. Connecticut coach Curt Miller, whose team moved back to No. 1 in the AP power poll this week, says it’s disappointing to see all the injuries and they are magnified because so many star players have been sidelined.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga has promoted Chris Standiford to director of athletics. That follows Monday’s announcement that Mike Roth is retiring on Aug. 31 after 24 years of leading the Bulldogs’ sports programs. Standiford has been a member of the Gonzaga staff for 31 years and currently is the deputy director of athletics. He’s responsible for daily operation and oversight of the department and also provides operational administrative support for Gonzaga’s highly successful men’s and women’s basketball programs.